Calgary Scientific Co-Founder Dr. Chen Fong Invested Into The Order Of Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calgary Scientific Inc., creator of the enterprise healthcare image
viewer, ResolutionMD®, announced its founder Dr. Chen Fong was presented
the Order
of Canada “for his influential philanthropy in the field of
healthcare and for fostering the development of companies which produce
medical devices.” His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston,
Governor General of Canada, invested 44 recipients into the Order of
Canada during a ceremony
at Rideau Hall, on Friday, August 25, 2017.
“I’m humbled to be recognized as a Member of the Order of Canada and am
inspired by the talent and accomplishments of those receiving this award
around me,” said Dr. Fong. “I am most fortunate to have a career in
medicine, from practicing and teaching, to innovation and philanthropy
in order to advance medical development and improve healthcare
standards.”
In addition to co-founding Calgary Scientific and being instrumental in
the development of the ResolutionMD platform, Dr. Fong is also professor
emeritus and former head of radiology at the University of Calgary. He
is also a private philanthropist who generously supports medical
research and the development of new medical technologies, and organizes
charitable donations of equipment to hospitals in developing countries.
“The idea for Calgary Scientific and the ResolutionMD diagnostic imaging
platform was born from Dr. Fong’s passion for growth in the medical
devices sector,” said Dave Waldrop, Chief Revenue Officer with Calgary
Scientific. “The Order of Canada is a significant accomplishment and
Calgary Scientific is proud to be part of his legacy.”
About the Order of Canada
Created in 1967, the Order of Canada, one of our country’s highest
civilian honors, recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the
community and service to the nation. Close to 7,000 people from all
sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Their
contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others
and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM
PATRIAM (“They desire a better country”). Appointments are made by the
governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the
Order of Canada.
About Calgary Scientific Inc.
Calgary Scientific builds industry-leading solutions powered by its
PureWeb® platform. PureWeb enables companies in multiple industries to
access, share, and collaborate with massive data files, securely and at
high resolution, without moving or copying the data. The company’s
award-winning ResolutionMD® software provides healthcare professionals
an accredited mobile and web enterprise viewer to securely view,
collaborate, and diagnose using patient images and data, anywhere. The
company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and has offices
around the world including Seattle, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. For
more information on Calgary Scientific, visit calgaryscientific.com
