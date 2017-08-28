Calgary Scientific Co-Founder Dr. Chen Fong Invested Into The Order Of Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calgary Scientific Inc., creator of the enterprise healthcare image viewer, ResolutionMD®, announced its founder Dr. Chen Fong was presented the Order of Canada “for his influential philanthropy in the field of healthcare and for fostering the development of companies which produce medical devices.” His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, invested 44 recipients into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on Friday, August 25, 2017.

“I’m humbled to be recognized as a Member of the Order of Canada and am inspired by the talent and accomplishments of those receiving this award around me,” said Dr. Fong. “I am most fortunate to have a career in medicine, from practicing and teaching, to innovation and philanthropy in order to advance medical development and improve healthcare standards.”

In addition to co-founding Calgary Scientific and being instrumental in the development of the ResolutionMD platform, Dr. Fong is also professor emeritus and former head of radiology at the University of Calgary. He is also a private philanthropist who generously supports medical research and the development of new medical technologies, and organizes charitable donations of equipment to hospitals in developing countries.

“The idea for Calgary Scientific and the ResolutionMD diagnostic imaging platform was born from Dr. Fong’s passion for growth in the medical devices sector,” said Dave Waldrop, Chief Revenue Officer with Calgary Scientific. “The Order of Canada is a significant accomplishment and Calgary Scientific is proud to be part of his legacy.”

About the Order of Canada

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada, one of our country’s highest civilian honors, recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (“They desire a better country”). Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

About Calgary Scientific Inc.

Calgary Scientific builds industry-leading solutions powered by its PureWeb® platform. PureWeb enables companies in multiple industries to access, share, and collaborate with massive data files, securely and at high resolution, without moving or copying the data. The company’s award-winning ResolutionMD® software provides healthcare professionals an accredited mobile and web enterprise viewer to securely view, collaborate, and diagnose using patient images and data, anywhere. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and has offices around the world including Seattle, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. For more information on Calgary Scientific, visit calgaryscientific.com

