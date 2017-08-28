California Life Sciences Association Expands Board Of Directors With Industry And Academic Leaders From Across The Golden State

Six Appointments Add Leadership from Bay City Capital, BD, Cal
State Long Beach, Celgene, Genentech, and USC
SAN FRANCISCO & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California
Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the statewide public policy and
business leadership trade association representing California’s
innovative life sciences industry, has added to the diverse background
and expertise of its board
of directors with the appointment of six new and influential
members. The new directors are:
“As California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) celebrates the 2nd
anniversary of its formation from the merger
of BayBio and California Healthcare Institute (CHI), we are grateful to
have such a distinguished board to help us sustain and grow California’s
continued world leadership in life sciences innovation”
-
David Beier, J.D., Managing Director – Bay City Capital
-
Ranjeet Banerjee, Worldwide President, Medication Management Solutions
– Becton, Dickinson And Company (BD)
-
Jane Close Conoley, Ph.D., President – California State University,
Long Beach
-
Ho Sung Cho, Ph.D., Vice President, Biotherapeutics – Celgene
-
Fritz Bittenbender, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs –
Genentech
-
Steve Kay, Ph.D., D.Sc., Director of Convergent Biosciences –
University of Southern California
“As California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) celebrates the 2nd
anniversary of its formation from the merger
of BayBio and California Healthcare Institute (CHI), we are grateful to
have such a distinguished board to help us sustain and grow California’s
continued world leadership in life sciences innovation,” said Sara
Radcliffe, President & CEO, CLSA. “Throughout our rich 40-year history
of advocacy and business leadership, CLSA has worked ceaselessly to
inform policymakers and other stakeholders about the importance of
California’s extraordinary life sciences ecosystem. The guidance and
direction from these six executives and their respective organizations
will help our association strengthen our influence and impact across the
sector and at the federal, state, and local levels.”
About David Beier, J.D., Bay City Capital
Mr. Beier is a Managing Director of Bay City Capital and has been with
the firm since 2013. He is a globally recognized leader in health care
policy, pricing, intellectual property, government affairs, regulatory
affairs, health care economics, and product commercialization. Having
spent two decades on senior management teams for Amgen and Genentech,
the two largest biotech companies in the world, he contributes
invaluable perspective regarding strategy for entrepreneurial biotechs,
needs of potential acquirers, and the global healthcare industry. Read
full bio.
About Ranjeet Banerjee, Becton, Dickinson And Company (BD)
Mr. Banerjee is the Worldwide President of BD’s Medication Management
Solutions (MMS) business unit, a $2.3B business that encompasses the
Pyxis Dispensing and Alaris Infusion solutions businesses. He is a
member of the BD Medical Segment Leadership Team. Read
full bio.
About Jane Close Conoley, Ph.D., California State University, Long
Beach
Dr. Conoley serves as the seventh President of California State
University, Long Beach. Prior to assuming this role, she was the interim
Chancellor of the University of California Riverside. She has also held
leadership positions at the University of California Santa Barbara,
Texas A&M University, and at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Dr.
Conoley is the author, co-author, or editor of over 120 books, articles,
and book chapters. She co-authored her latest book, “Positive Psychology
and Family Therapy,” with her husband, Dr. Collie W. Conoley. Read
full bio.
About Ho Sung Cho, Ph.D., Biotherapeutics, Celgene
Since joining Celgene in 2014, Dr. Cho has served in a leadership role
focused on integrating internal and external capabilities and programs
to deliver transformative medicines based on recombinant DNA
technologies. Dr. Cho is the site-head for Celgene San Diego Campus
Point and serves on the executive team for the Immuno-oncology TCoE. Dr.
Cho is a Protein Medicinal Chemist with more than 25 years of experience
in recombinant protein design, expression, purification, modification,
and analysis. Read
full bio.
About Fritz Bittenbender, Genentech
Mr. Bittenbender is Senior Vice President, Government Affairs for
Genentech. In this capacity, he has oversight of Federal Government
Affairs, Public Policy and Reimbursement, State Government Affairs, and
Alliance & Advocacy Relations. He serves as a member of Genentech’s U.S.
Leadership Team. Read
full bio.
About Steve Kay, Ph.D., D.Sc., University of Southern California
Dr. Kay serves as the Director of Convergent Biosciences, and is a
Provost Professor of Neurology, Biomedical Engineering, and Biological
Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern
California. Dr. Kay, is one of the world’s top experts on the genetics
and genomics of circadian rhythms. Having published more than 200
papers, he was named by Thomson Reuters as one of “The World’s Most
Influential Scientific Minds” in 2014 and has been cited in Science magazine’s
“Breakthroughs of the Year” three times since 1997. Read
full bio.
About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)
California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and
most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership
organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San
Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with
industry, government, academia, and others to shape public policy,
improve access to innovative technologies, and grow California’s life
sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical
device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes,
investors, and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was
founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and
the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at
www.califesciences.org,
and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences,
Facebook,
Instagram,
LinkedIn,
and YouTube.