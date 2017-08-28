Tauriga (TAUG) Confirms To Shareholders That All Major Corporate Initiatives Remain Solidly On Track

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - August 24, 2017) - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), engaged in building of businesses in the life sciences space, has today provided shareholders with a short update concerning progress with respect to the major corporate and strategic initiatives. The Company is diligently preparing for its upcoming trial against its predecessor audit firm, which will begin at 10:00am EST on November 14, 2017 in Federal District Court New Jersey. Recently the Company disclosed, through court filings, that its has retained a top notch expert to help clarify the scope of the damages suffered (https://s3.amazonaws.com/bbemail/PROD/ulib/3d0u1e/docs/faf50d6a-53a9-ce2b-67e5-59557b4ced7e/Expert.pdf).

Additionally, the Company wishes to confirm that it remains on track to both timely file its Quarterly Filing for the period ending September 30, 2017 (2nd Fiscal Quarter of 2018) and launch its Cupuacu Butter based lip balm product during mid-late Autumn of 2017.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) is a fully reporting life sciences company engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company has already identified potential products and technologies of interest and is actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC. The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. The Company is also prosecuting (as Plaintiff) its ongoing malpractice lawsuit against its predecessor audit firm, for which it's seeking monetary damages in excess of $4,500,000 USD.

