Targovax: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider In Connection With Settlement Of RSUs

1. Settlement of vested restricted stock units ("RSUs")

Robert Burns, member of the board of directors of Targovax ASA (the "Primary Insider"), has on 25 August 2017 subscribed for 40,984 shares in Targovax ASA at a price of NOK 0.10 per share in connection with settlement of vested RSUs.

2. Transfer of rights and sale of shares

Following the subscription, the Primary Insider transferred 40,984 rights to receive shares from the settlement of the RSUs to a third party to sell the corresponding amount of shares in the market in order to cover the Primary Insider's tax cash impact from the settlement of the RSUs/subscription of the shares.

On behalf of the Primary Insider, the third party sold 10,119 shares for an amount of NOK 194,466.942 to cover taxes for the subscription of shares. The third party completed its sale in the market with an average sale price of NOK 19.218 per share. Following the sale of the shares to finance tax, 30,865 new shares will be issued to the primary insider.

3. New holding

Robert Burns and his close associates will hold 64,928 shares, 21,235 options and 10,051 RSUs in Targovax ASA after the settlement of the RSUs.





