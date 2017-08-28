Humanigen (HGEN) Appoints Chief Financial Officer

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanigen, Inc. (OTCQB:HGEN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases, today announced it has appointed Greg Jester as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 5, 2017.



Mr. Jester brings more than two decades of financial, operational management and entrepreneurial experience in the life sciences industry. He will be responsible for further strengthening Humanigen’s financial foundation to facilitate the company’s next growth phase.

“We are delighted to welcome Greg to Humanigen. His energy and record of delivering results and building scalable financial organizations are a great fit as we continue our work with our product candidates,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, chairman and CEO. “I am confident Greg will bolster the Humanigen team’s ability to execute, to deliver on milestones and to create value for our stakeholders by advancing important medicines to patients with neglected and rare diseases.”

Most recently, Mr. Jester served as vice president, finance, for Tris Pharma. In addition to previously serving as interim controller for a $40 million private equity-owned generic pharmaceutical company and financial consultant for a commercial drug device company, Mr. Jester has held CFO roles at private and publicly-owned pharmaceutical companies, including Alvogen and Innovive Pharmaceuticals, and senior finance roles at Barr Pharmaceuticals, which was eventually acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Jester holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Richmond.

“I am excited to be joining Humanigen at this pivotal point in the company’s evolution,” said Mr. Jester. “I look forward to working with the Humanigen team and all our stakeholders to help realize the value within the company’s pipeline and innovative operating model in the neglected and rare disease space.”

Humanigen continues to anticipate key upcoming milestones and to work on corporate priorities, including:

New Drug Application (NDA) submission for benznidazole in Chagas disease, a neglected tropical disease, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2018

Submission for both rare pediatric designation and orphan drug designation for lenzilumab in juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML)

Development of an interim analysis of the lenzilumab Phase 1 trial in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML)

In just over a year, the company also has transformed how it operates and has rapidly achieved a number of important clinical development milestones.

In the benznidazole program in Chagas disease, the company has:

Confirmed that benznidazole is eligible for review via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway as a potential treatment for Chagas disease per FDA-issued guidance

Received guidance confirming eligibility for receipt of a priority review voucher if benznidazole becomes the first FDA-approved treatment for Chagas disease

Opened an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA

Received FDA orphan drug designation

In the lenzilumab program, the company initiated an ongoing Phase 1 trial of lenzilumab in CMML, a rare disease with significant unmet need.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases through innovative, accelerated business models. Lead compounds in the portfolio are benznidazole for the potential treatment of Chagas disease in the U.S., and the proprietary monoclonal antibodies, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Lenzilumab has potential for treatment of various rare diseases, including hematologic cancers such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML). For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

