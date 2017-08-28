Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Present Additional Data From The First Cohort Of Its Ongoing SB 9200 ACHIEVE Clinical Trial At The 2017 International HBV Meeting In Washington D.C.

HOPKINTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced that a scientific abstract that includes additional data from the first cohort of the ongoing ACHIEVE clinical trial of SB 9200 will be presented at the 2017 International HBV Meeting on the Molecular Biology of Hepatitis B Viruses, to be held September 3-7, 2017 in Washington D.C. The abstract will be presented orally as part of a Satellite Symposium: “New HBV Antiviral and Immune Modulatory Therapies in Late Pre-Clinical/Clinical Development.”



The Satellite Symposium, organized by Dr. Anna S. Lok, University of Michigan, and Dr. Marc Ghany, NIH, is scheduled for Thursday, September 7th from 8:15 am – 12:30 pm EDT at the Marriott Waldman Hotel in Washington D.C. The Satellite Symposium will provide an overview of gaps in knowledge of current and future HBV treatment, as well as a discussion on endpoints and designs of clinical trials aimed at HBV cure.

Nezam Afdhal M.D., D.Sc., Chief Medical Officer of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, will present the company’s abstract at Session II of the Satellite Symposium on Thursday, September 7th from 10:45 am – 11:00 am EDT.

Abstract #112526: Phase IIa ACHIEVE Clinical Trial of SB 9200: Results from the Tenofovir Switch Segment of the 25mg Cohort, MF Yuen et al.

The ongoing ACHIEVE trial is a placebo-controlled phase 2 study of SB 9200 in HBV treatment-naïve patients. Each cohort receives 12 weeks of monotherapy with SB 9200 at doses of 25mg, 50mg, 100mg, 200mg or placebo and is then subsequently switched to tenofovir1 300mg (TDF) daily for 12 weeks (week 12 – 24). Spring Bank previously reported top-line results showing that the low dose (25mg) of SB 9200 alone showed a favorable safety profile and antiviral activity against HBV DNA and HBsAg. Administration of SB 9200 resulted in a statistically significant reduction in HBV DNA at week 12 (unpaired t-test 2.85, p=0.01) compared to placebo, with a mean reduction of 0.6 log 10 (range 0 to 1.87 log 10 ) in the SB 9200 treatment group. Complete data on the full 25mg cohort after the switch to TDF will be presented at the Satellite Symposium.

About Spring Bank

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its most advanced SMNH product candidate, SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus (HBV) and other SMNH product candidates, including SB 11285, the Company’s lead immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers through the activation of the STimulator of INterferon Genes, or STING, pathway.

1. Gilead Sciences’ Viread®

