Zosano (ZSAN) Announces U.S. Patent Office Publication Of “Method Of Rapidly Achieving Therapeutic Concentrations Of Triptans For Treatment Of Migraines”

US Patent Office has Published Patent Application for M207 Zolmitriptan Delivered Intracutaneously via Zosano’s Proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) Technology



FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using our proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology, announced today it has received notification that the US Patent Application (US 15/438,455) was published by the US Patent Office, on August 24, 2017. The application was originally filed on February 21, 2017.

The patent invention has currently pending claims drawn to M207, a system for delivering zolmitriptan for the treatment of migraine using our ADAM technology. The disclosure claims a method for treatment or alleviation of migraine in a patient, comprising intracutaneous administration of a therapeutically effective amount of zolmitriptan that produces a therapeutic concentration of zolmitriptan in the bloodstream that is faster than therapeutically effective doses administered orally, intranasally, sublingually, or iontophoretically. Application of M207 results in zolmitriptan plasma T max as fast as 2 minutes and not later than approximately 30 minutes in most subjects. Furthermore, a significant number of patients experience pain freedom after about 1 hour post-application and are free of most bothersome symptoms after about 2 hours post-application.

"The publication of our patents covering the use of our ADAM technology with zolmitriptan, which produces a unique pharmacokinetic profile, is an important step in establishing a long-term proprietary position for M207. If issued, these patents would enable M207 to benefit from patent protection through 2037," said John Walker, President and CEO of Zosano Pharma. "This is also an important step as we evaluate other compounds that can be delivered with our ADAM technology. If these patents issue, we can follow a similar strategy with additional molecules to establish long-term patent protection for future products."

About M207

M207 is our proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing Zosano's proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray, or ADAM technology. Zosano's ADAM technology consists of titanium microprojections coated with drug, and in the case of M207, our formulation of zolmitriptan. Our ADAM technology delivers drug by abrading the stratum corneum and allowing drug to be absorbed into the microcapillary system of the skin. In February 2017, the Company announced statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP trial, which demonstrated that the 3.8mg dose of M207 met both co-primary endpoints, achieving pain freedom and most bothersome symptom freedom at 2 hours.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using our proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray, or ADAM technology. The Company recently announced positive results from our ZOTRIP study that evaluated M207, which is our proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via our ADAM technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Zosano is focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with known safety and efficacy profiles provides an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The Company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the Company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

