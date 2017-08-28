 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Transactions With Shares And Linked Securities In H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO) Made By Executives And Their Closely Associated Parties



8/28/2017 10:08:45 AM

Valby, Denmark, 2017-08-28 17:32 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valby, Denmark, 28 August 2017 – H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) hereby publishes and reports transactions made by executives and persons closely associated with them with shares and linked securities in Lundbeck.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a) Name Jørn Mayntzhusen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member (elected by the employees)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of  the issuer,  emission  allowance  market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name H. Lundbeck A/S
b) LEI code 5493006R4KC2OI5D3470
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Shares
 
 
DK 0010287234
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    396.58 302
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		  
e) Date of the transaction 2017-08-28
f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen XCSE

  

Persons under an obligation to report are defined as members of the Executive Management, members of the Board of Directors and other executives of H. Lundbeck A/S and persons/entities closely associated to them.

Closely associated persons/entities means inter alia:

  • spouse or cohabitant
  • dependent children
  • legal entities in which the executive has a controlling influence.

 

Lundbeck contacts

Investors: Media:
   
Palle Holm Olesen Mads Kronborg
Vice President,  Investor Relations Senior Director, Corp. Communication
palo@lundbeck.com mavk@lundbeck.com
+45 30 83 24 26 +45 36 43 40 00

  

About Lundbeck

H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of focus are Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia.

Our approximately 5,000 employees in 55 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage development programmes and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have production facilities in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 15.6 billion in 2016 (EUR 2.1 billion; USD 2.2 billion).

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck.

