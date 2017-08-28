 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Medtronic (MDT) Announces Cash Dividend For Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2018



8/28/2017 10:02:40 AM

DUBLIN - August 25, 2017 - The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today approved the fiscal year 2018 second quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per ordinary share, representing a 7 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in June 2017. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 40 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 20, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2017.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

