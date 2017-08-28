Neuros Medical, Inc. Taps Former Sequent Med Exec as New CEO

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuros Medical, Inc., a neuromodulation company, announced today the appointment of Tom Wilder as President and CEO.

“Tom will bring enthusiasm, energy, and his record of accomplishment to Neuros Medical”

Mr. Wilder has over 30 years of experience, having most recently led Sequent Medical, Inc., a neurovascular company that developed the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System, where he served for six years. Sequent was acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2016 for up to $380 million. Prior to joining Sequent, Mr. Wilder was President and CEO of PhotoThera, Inc., a company that was developing a unique therapy for acute ischemic stroke patients. Prior to this, Mr. Wilder served as President and CEO of Micro Therapeutics, Inc. (MTIX), a company also focused on the neurovascular space. MicroTherapeutics was merged into ev3, Inc. (EVVV) in 2006, at a valuation of $360 million. In addition, Mr. Wilder served in positions of increasing responsibility at Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) from 1991 through 2002, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of its endovascular stent grafts division. Mr. Wilder currently serves on the Board of Directors of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) and Endologix, Inc. (ELGX).

“Neuros Medical, with its patented Altius® System High Frequency Nerve Block technology, has the opportunity to develop important therapy options for patients who experience significant pain as a result of a number of disease conditions,” said Mr. Wilder. “The initial indication, for post-amputation pain, represents a compelling and urgent unmet medical need. I am delighted to join Founder Jon Snyder, Zi-Ping Fang, Ph.D., and the rest of the team, which has worked tirelessly to bring this technology into the clinic. We will pursue completion of the initial IDE pivotal clinical trial, eventual U.S. and international commercialization of this initial indication, as well other potential clinical applications. To accomplish this, we will supplement our Ohio-based technology center with an operational headquarters based in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

“Tom brings a proven track record and a wealth of directly relevant experience to Neuros,” said Jon Snyder, Founder and Chief Business Officer of Neuros Medical. “He is passionate about developing novel treatments for physicians and their patients who have unmet clinical needs. We are delighted to have him aboard to lead the company through the next phases of growth and expansion.”

“Tom will bring enthusiasm, energy, and his record of accomplishment to Neuros Medical,” said Alan Kaganov, Sc.D., Chairman of Neuros Medical. “We are extremely grateful to Jon Snyder for setting the vision of the Company, and elevating its status to a clinical stage Company. In the next few years, our investors expect that Tom will successfully guide the Altius system through clinical trials and ultimately, secure regulatory approval.”

About Neuros Medical, Inc.

Neuros Medical, Inc. is a neuromodulation company that is focused on developing proprietary therapies for unmet needs to patients worldwide. The Company’s patented platform technology, the Altius® High Frequency Electrical Nerve Block, is focused on the elimination of chronic pain in a variety of conditions, including amputation pain, post-surgical pain, migraine, and trigeminal neuralgia. The Neuros Altius System consists of an implantable generator with an integrated rechargeable battery, cuff electrode, and external devices (Clinician Programming Wand, Patient Controller and Charger).

CAUTION -- Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.