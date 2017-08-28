|
Aurealis Pharma Announces 5.6MCHF Series A Financing To Advance Chronic Wound And Oncology Lead Products
Basel Switzerland, Kuopio Finland – August 25th 2017.
Aurealis Pharma, a private biopharmaceutical company developing novel combination biologics for chronic inflammation and cancer, announced today the closing of 5.6MCHF Series A funding provided by Swiss and foreign private investors, Finnvera plc and Tekes – the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation. The proceeds will enable Aurealis Pharma to advance its chronic wound treatment AUP-16 into clinical trial application (CTA) filing and its cancer lead candidate AUP-5550 into non-clinical safety and efficacy studies.
“We are very pleased to have closed this funding from an outstanding group of existing and new investors who recognize the wide potential of our technology platform and the promise of our clinical candidate AUP-16 and cancer lead AUP-5550. This financing will be used to advance AUP-16 into CTA filing in chronic wound patients by Q2/2018 and AUP-5550 into non-clinical proof-of-concept stage.” said Dr. Juha Yrjänheikki, CEO of Aurealis Pharma.
“We find Aurealis Pharma to be a potential game-changer in the evolving chronic inflammation and cancer multitherapy landscape,” said Dr. Silvio Inderbitzin, investor and Board Director representing Swiss investors. “We believe this company, with its technology and diverse product portfolio is well positioned to test the combination biologics hypothesis in the clinic and prone to significant value creation.”
“It has been exciting to see the momentum build among investors, pharma and clinical key opinion leaders as we have shown more and more concrete data on our products. We remain committed to advance these products into patients suffering from these devastating diseases.” continued Dr. Thomas Wirth, founder, CSO and Chairman of the Board of Aurealis Pharma.
About AUP-16
AUP-16 is the lead product from Aurealis Pharma “combination biologics in one product” technology platform. It is a genetically engineered lactococcus lactis bacteria expressing human basic fibroblast growth factor, interleukin-4 and macrophage colony stimulating factor. AUP-16 is topically applied on chronic wounds and covered by wound dressing (e.g. in diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and pressure ulcers). In the wound AUP-16 acts as millions of bioreactors producing the therapeutic proteins, which are designed to i) halt chronic inflammation in the wound, ii) induce growth of new blood vessels, and iii) promote granulation tissue formation and skin re-epithelization – all in one product. AUP-16 is currently produced at GMP level, evaluated in GLP safety and toxicity studies, and planned to enter phase 1 patient trial in 2018. It has passed EU regulatory authority scientific advice and is showing superior efficacy in non-clinical efficacy studies in non-healing diabetic wounds.
About Aurealis Pharma
Aurealis Pharma is a Basel, Switzerland and Kuopio, Finland based privately-held biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing broadly applicable proprietary technology to re-educate the distorted host immune microenvironment in chronic inflammation and cancer to its proper state. Company´s technology is based on safe food-grade lactic acid bacteria delivering multiple human therapeutic proteins in target tissue effectively, safely and economically to address the unmet medical need in chronic wounds and cancer.
