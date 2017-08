Week In Review: Columbia China Building $150 Million Hospital In Jiaxing

Deals and Financings- Columbia China, a JV formed by Seattle's Columbia Pacific and Temasek from Singapore, is building a $150 million 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province;- Fosun Pharma may scale back its $1.3 billion, 86% acquisition of India's Gland Pharma to a 74% transaction that will circumvent an expected rejection from India's regulators;- Samsung Bioepis of South Korea announced a joint venture with Japan's Takeda Pharma to develop novel biologic drugs, starting with a pancreatitis treatment;- HitGen of Chengdu and Houston will use its platform to discover drugs in a partnership with Aduro Biotech, a California immunocology company;- Zhejiang Hisun Pharma will provide scale-up services for a novel inhaled drug resistant TB treatment developed by Seattle's Infectious Disease Research Institute;- Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center Co. of South Korea will form a JV with GPBio of China to expand Asian markets for their consumer and genetic analysis services;- GlaxoSmithKline China will partner with Ali Health to promote Cervarix, GSK's HPV/cervical cancer vaccine in China.