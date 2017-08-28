|
Week In Review: Columbia China Building $150 Million Hospital In Jiaxing
8/28/2017 9:22:10 AM
Deals and Financings
- Columbia China, a JV formed by Seattle's Columbia Pacific and Temasek from Singapore, is building a $150 million 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province;
- Fosun Pharma may scale back its $1.3 billion, 86% acquisition of India's Gland Pharma to a 74% transaction that will circumvent an expected rejection from India's regulators;
- Samsung Bioepis of South Korea announced a joint venture with Japan's Takeda Pharma to develop novel biologic drugs, starting with a pancreatitis treatment;
- HitGen of Chengdu and Houston will use its platform to discover drugs in a partnership with Aduro Biotech, a California immunocology company;
- Zhejiang Hisun Pharma will provide scale-up services for a novel inhaled drug resistant TB treatment developed by Seattle's Infectious Disease Research Institute;
- Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center Co. of South Korea will form a JV with GPBio of China to expand Asian markets for their consumer and genetic analysis services;
- GlaxoSmithKline China will partner with Ali Health to promote Cervarix, GSK's HPV/cervical cancer vaccine in China.
