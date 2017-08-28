|
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) To Exhibit At The Clandestine Laboratory Investigating Chemists Association 2017 Meeting
8/28/2017 9:16:36 AM
METTLER TOLEDO will showcase highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments and balances with solutions for the forensics industry at the CLIC 2017 Meeting, September 5-7, 2017, in Phoenix, AZ.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (August 28th, 2017) – The Clandestine Laboratory Investigating Chemists (CLIC) 2017 Meeting will take place September 5-7 in Phoenix, AZ. There will be open opportunities for forensic scientists to advance their expertise and share their knowledge with others. As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments and balances used to reveal what changes occurred during an incident and help reconstruct the sequence of events.
With many eyes on forensics labs, weighing accuracy and performance should be top priorities. Accuracy is not just critical for compliance; it determines the quality of a lab's analysis used in support of evidence testimony. METTLER TOLEDO helps forensic scientists retain their laboratory's accreditation with ISO 17025 compliant solutions for measurement uncertainly and audit-proof documentation.
Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's table for a hands-on demonstration of the following products and solutions from the following product lines:
• XPE Balances
• Quantos
• Rainin Pipettes
• LabX
This annual meeting gathers forensic scientists from all over the world. These scientists assist in the investigation of illicit controlled substance laboratories, also known as clandestine drug laboratories. As part of their duties they also assist in crime scene investigation, evidence collection, chemical analysis and courtroom testimony.
Registration and Information
CLIC will take place September 5-7 at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, AZ. Learn more about our attendance at this show .
About METTLER TOLEDO
METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at www.mt.com/lab.
