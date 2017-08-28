New Adjustable And Affordable Oiml-Compliant Weights From Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Help Simplify Routine Balance Testing

Greifensee, Switzerland (PRWEB)

August 28, 2017

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to launch its Standard Line precision test weights. Produced according to ISO 9001 guidelines, all Standard Line weights conform to U.S. Food & Drug Administration standards and fulfill OIML R111 requirements to ensure measurements comply with applicable regulations.

Accurate and durable Standard Line knob-style test weights range from 1 mg up to 20 kg to meet the routine testing needs of nearly any balance or application. Both knobs and sheet weights are made of high-quality stainless steel. The elimination of specialized equipment required for adjustment reduces the time and expense associated with test-weight maintenance.

In addition to being easily adjusted for ongoing process accuracy, the Standard Line resists dust and moisture, adding to the weights’ long-term stability. Weights can also be cleaned with alcohol to reduce cross-contamination risk. This can be particularly critical in food-, pharma- and chemical-processing environments.

Weights are available singly or in sets and deliver in durable, shock-resistant boxes that conform to FDA standards. This keeps weights clean and protects them from accidental damage.

Find out more on how the adjustability and durability of Standard Line test weights can help streamline routine balance testing while reducing test-weight inventory and storage space requirements.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions for several related analytical instruments and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. In addition, the Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of metal detection systems used in production and packaging. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com.