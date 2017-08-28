Drinking 4 Cups of Coffee A Day Could Cut Your Risk Of Death

Notes to editor

Sources of funding: The SUN Project is funded by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III, the CIBER, and the Regional Government of Navarra.



References and notes

(1) The abstract “Coffee consumption and all-cause mortality in a Mediterranean cohort: the SUN project” will be presented during:

· The session Impact of traditional and novel lifestyle factors on cardiovascular disease on Sunday 27 August from 11:00 to 12:30 in Picasso – The Hub.





Disclosures: All authors declare they have no conflict of interest relevant to the content of this article.



ESC Press Office

For more information, please contact the ESC Press Office: press@escardio.org.

For press enquiries, independent comment on-site, please contact, the Media & Press Coordinator Jacques Olivier COSTA: +34 666 509 856

The press conference timetable is available here.

To access all the scientific resources from the sessions during the congress, visit ESC Congress 365.



About the European Society of Cardiology

The European Society of Cardiology brings together health care professionals from more than 140 countries, working to advance cardiovascular medicine and help people lead longer, healthier lives.



About ESC Congress 2017

ESC Congress is the world’s largest and most influential cardiovascular event contributing to global awareness of the latest clinical trials and breakthrough discoveries. ESC Congress 2017 takes place 26 to 30 August at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. The scientific programme is here. More information is available from the ESC Press Office at press@escardio.org.



This press release accompanies a presentation at the ESC Congress 2017. Edited by the ESC from material supplied by the investigators themselves, this press release does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the European Society of Cardiology. The content of the press release has been approved by the presenter.



