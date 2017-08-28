 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
One Specialty? Not For This Device Company



8/28/2017

Sitting in his quiet office high above the scurry and scramble of Manhattan’s 42nd Street, Lishan Aklog, MD detailed the ways PAVmed, the medical device company he cofounded and leads, differs from other young device companies.

For one, the company’s devices don’t target just one medical specialty. Unlike many relatively young device firms, PAVmed is a public company. And, though the company has built its product pipeline mainly in-house, it has shown it is eager to look outside for new technologies.

Aklog and his cofounder, Brian deGuzman, MD, aren’t new to the device business.

