MilliporeSigma’s Milli-Q HR 7000 Series Provides a Uniquely Connected, Sustainable Central Pure Water Solution
8/28/2017 8:52:35 AM
MilliporeSigma’s Milli-Q^® HR 7000 series offers laboratories and research facilities a high-throughput water purification system as a uniquely connected and sustainable central pure water solution. With advanced purification technologies, Milli-Q^® HR 7000 ensures constant water quality and flow rate, while reducing water consumption and running costs compared to other high-throughput reverse osmosis (RO) systems. The system’s versatile installation and distribution options allow for it to reliably produce from a few hundred to up to 13,000 liters of pure water daily.
The Milli-Q^® HR 7000 series delivers optimum quality type 3 water for use in regular laboratory applications and instrument feeds. The systems contain advanced purification technologies, including Progard^® cartridges, advanced RO membranes and MilliporeSigma’s patented ERA™ (Evolutive Reject Adjustment) technology. ERA™ automatically takes feed water quality into account to optimize water recovery by 45 to 75 percent, reducing water usage and costs.
Key benefits of the redesigned Milli-Q^® HR 7000 Series:
· Superior ergonomic design for quick and easy maintenance · Large, colored touchscreen to display all details needed for daily operations:
· Storage levels, dispensing information, water production and quality data, consumable status, and step-by-step instructions for consumables replacement · Full connectivity ensures accessibility and lab uptime · Modern data management capabilities facilitate data traceability and compliance
Milli-Q^® HR 7000 systems will be associated with MilliporeSigma’s new SDS 500 storage, protection and distribution system, allowing a standardized offering that provides higher storage and distribution flows for customers. The systems are available for purchase now.
