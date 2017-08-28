Aerie (AERI) Announces Appointment Of Deanne Melloy As Vice President Of Marketing And Norbert Lowe As Regional Sales Director

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of
glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment
of Deanne Melloy as Vice President of Marketing, reporting to Judith
Robertson, Aerie’s Chief Commercial Officer. Aerie also announced the
appointment of Norbert Lowe as Regional Sales Director for the West
Region, reporting to Gary Menichini, Aerie’s Vice President of Sales.
Ms. Melloy will be responsible for the development, planning and
execution of Aerie’s global marketing initiatives, including brand and
portfolio strategy along with all aspects of creative development. Ms.
Melloy previously held related leadership positions at Egalet
Corporation, Shionogi Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, and Endo Pharmaceuticals.
Mr. Lowe will direct the activities of the Company’s district sales
managers and territory managers in the Western region of the United
States, focused on execution of Aerie’s sales strategies. Mr. Lowe has
extensive experience in ophthalmology and previously held senior
leadership positions at companies including Inspire Pharmaceuticals
Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., and AcuFocus, Inc.
In connection with the acceptance of their positions, Ms. Melloy and Mr.
Lowe on a combined basis will receive awards totaling 45,250 stock
options and 9,750 shares of restricted stock. The stock options will
vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the hire
date and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36
monthly anniversaries of the hire date; the restricted stock will vest
over a period of 4 years in four equal annual installments on each
anniversary of the hire date. These awards were made outside of Aerie’s
stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and were approved by the
Company’s Compensation Committee as an inducement material to Ms. Melloy
and Mr. Lowe entering into employment with the Company in reliance on
NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies
for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the
eye. Aerie's two current product candidates are once-daily intraocular
pressure lowering therapies with novel mechanisms of action to treat
patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The NDA (new drug
application) for Rhopressa™ (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% was
submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February
2017, and, in May 2017, the FDA set the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User
Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the
Rhopressa™ NDA for February 28, 2018. Aerie’s second product candidate,
Roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%,
which is a fixed dose combination of Rhopressa™ and widely
prescribed PGA latanoprost, achieved its primary efficacy endpoint in
two Phase 3 registration trials, named Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also
achieved successful 12-month safety and efficacy results in Mercury 1.
The Roclatan™ NDA submission is expected to take place in the first half
of 2018. Aerie is also focused on the development of additional product
candidates and technologies in ophthalmology.
