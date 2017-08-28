Aerie (AERI) Announces Appointment Of Deanne Melloy As Vice President Of Marketing And Norbert Lowe As Regional Sales Director

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment of Deanne Melloy as Vice President of Marketing, reporting to Judith Robertson, Aerie’s Chief Commercial Officer. Aerie also announced the appointment of Norbert Lowe as Regional Sales Director for the West Region, reporting to Gary Menichini, Aerie’s Vice President of Sales.

Ms. Melloy will be responsible for the development, planning and execution of Aerie’s global marketing initiatives, including brand and portfolio strategy along with all aspects of creative development. Ms. Melloy previously held related leadership positions at Egalet Corporation, Shionogi Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, and Endo Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Lowe will direct the activities of the Company’s district sales managers and territory managers in the Western region of the United States, focused on execution of Aerie’s sales strategies. Mr. Lowe has extensive experience in ophthalmology and previously held senior leadership positions at companies including Inspire Pharmaceuticals Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., and AcuFocus, Inc.

In connection with the acceptance of their positions, Ms. Melloy and Mr. Lowe on a combined basis will receive awards totaling 45,250 stock options and 9,750 shares of restricted stock. The stock options will vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the hire date and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36 monthly anniversaries of the hire date; the restricted stock will vest over a period of 4 years in four equal annual installments on each anniversary of the hire date. These awards were made outside of Aerie’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and were approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee as an inducement material to Ms. Melloy and Mr. Lowe entering into employment with the Company in reliance on NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.

Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Aerie's two current product candidates are once-daily intraocular pressure lowering therapies with novel mechanisms of action to treat patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The NDA (new drug application) for Rhopressa™ (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2017, and, in May 2017, the FDA set the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) goal date for the completion of the FDA’s review of the Rhopressa™ NDA for February 28, 2018. Aerie’s second product candidate, Roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a fixed dose combination of Rhopressa™ and widely prescribed PGA latanoprost, achieved its primary efficacy endpoint in two Phase 3 registration trials, named Mercury 1 and Mercury 2, and also achieved successful 12-month safety and efficacy results in Mercury 1. The Roclatan™ NDA submission is expected to take place in the first half of 2018. Aerie is also focused on the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology.

