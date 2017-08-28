Masimo (MASI) Release: Study Evaluates Utility Of Masimo SpHb During High-Blood-Loss Oncosurgery

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
announced today the findings of a recently published study in which
researchers in New Delhi, India evaluated the utility of Masimo SpHb®,
noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin measurement, during oncosurgery on
patients with high anticipated blood loss.1
“may be associated with large blood loss, requiring
repeated haemoglobin estimation for deciding the need for intraoperative
blood transfusion.”
In the study, Dr. Gupta and colleagues sought to evaluate the utility of
SpHb measurements on patients undergoing oncosurgery because
oncosurgeries “may be associated with large blood loss, requiring
repeated haemoglobin estimation for deciding the need for intraoperative
blood transfusion.” They enrolled 50 adult patients with anticipated
blood loss of at least 20%. During surgery, the patients’ SpHb was
continuously monitored using a Masimo Radical-7® Pulse
CO-Oximeter®. The researchers obtained venous blood samples,
which were analyzed using a Beckman Coulter analyzer (LabHb), at the
following points: immediately after induction, when approximately 500 ml
of blood loss was suspected, and just before reversal of the
neuromuscular blockade.
A total of 137 paired (SpHb and LabHb) data points were recorded for
final analysis, including 66 at which packed red blood cell transfusions
were made. The accuracy of SpHb in comparison to LabHb was assessed
using Bland-Altman analysis. The level of agreement between SpHb and
LabHb for the 66 transfusion data points showed a 73% correlation (p <
0.001), bias of -0.313 g/dL with standard deviation of ± 1.06 g/dL, and
limits of agreement of -2.44 g/dL and 1.81 g/dL. The level of agreement
between SpHb and LabHb for all 137 data points showed a 72.7%
correlation (p < 0.001), bias of -0.376 g/dL with standard deviation of
± 1.27 g/dL, and limits of agreement of -2.92 g/dL and 2.16 g/dL.
The researchers concluded that, “Continuous SpHb monitoring can aid us
regarding early blood transfusion decisions in oncosurgical patients
along with other measures such as clinical judgement by attending
consultant and haemodynamic variables. It may improve the intraoperative
management of oncosurgeries by helping in real time and continuous
decision-making for blood transfusion.” They also noted that SpHb
“allows the physician to focus on the haemoglobin trend and detect
either a slow decrease or a significant rapid drop in haemoglobin and
therefore decide the appropriate time to perform an invasive measurement
of haemoglobin.”
As limitations, the researchers stated that they “collected venous blood
sample from central venous line rather [than] arterial blood.
Haemoglobin concentration has been reported to be higher in venous blood
than arterial blood though precision for haemoglobin estimation is
higher for venous blood.” In addition, they suggested that further
research may be needed to assess the effect of colloid administration
and skin temperature at the probe site on SpHb accuracy, as well as its
accuracy on patients with blood loss rates differing from the “massive
but steady” rates observed in this study.
SpHb monitoring is not intended to replace laboratory blood testing.
Blood samples should be analyzed by laboratory instruments prior to
clinical decision making.
Reference
-
Gupta N, Kulkami A, Bhargava AK, Prakash A, and Gupta N. Utility of
noninvasive haemoglobin monitoring in oncosurgery patients. Indian
Jour Anesth. July 2017; Volume 61; Issue 7; 543-548.
