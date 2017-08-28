GeNeuro And Servier Announce Six-Month Results From CHANGE-MS Phase IIb Study In Multiple Sclerosis

GENEVA & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
GeNeuro (Paris: GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO) and Servier
announced today 6-month results from the 12-month CHANGE-MS Phase 2b
study of three doses of GNbAC1 for the treatment of patients with
relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). The data showed that
GNbAC1 is well tolerated and that there is no statistical difference at
6-months between GNbAC1 and placebo in the study’s primary endpoint of
reducing the number of cerebral Gad-enhancing lesions as measured by
MRI, nor on the other MRI measures of neuroinflammation. Relapses in the
overall population decreased by over 50% relative to the year prior to
study but there was no significant difference at 6 months between
treated and placebo groups. Based on the unique mechanism of action and
pharmacokinetics of GNbAC1, the study will continue, as planned,
exploring potential benefits of the drug on MRI and clinical measures,
including remyelination properties, with final results from the full
12-month expected in the first quarter of 2018.
CHANGE-MS Phase 2b study is a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study of 270 RRMS patients in 50 clinical centers in
12 European countries. The primary endpoint at 6 months is an assessment
of the efficacy of GNbAC1 based on the number of inflammatory lesions on
brain MRI. Secondary endpoints at 12 months will also include MRI
measures of neurodegeneration, clinical parameters, and biomarkers,
including pathogenic pHERV-W env. The protein could be a causal factor
in the development of multiple sclerosis.
“CHANGE-MS being a study evaluating an innovative approach not
immunosuppressive in MS, a longer delay of action than seen with other
drugs is possible. The 6-month data showed a good safety profile. From a
clinical perspective, it is important to wait for the full 12-month
results,” noted Prof Hans-Peter Hartung, chairman of the
Department of Neurology of the University Hospital Düsseldorf and
principal investigator of the CHANGE-MS study.
“In line with Servier’s commitment to bringing new safe and effective
treatments to patients, we will continue working with GeNeuro to better
understand the potential clinical benefits of this innovative drug,
GNbAC1, and wait for the full results of the study at 12 months,” added
Dr. Christian de Bodinat, Director of Servier’s Neuro-psychiatry
Therapeutic Innovation Pole.
“GNbAC1 is a new way to treat MS patients, with a novel mode of
action. Analysis of the data is ongoing to better understand potential
therapeutic benefits,” stated Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro.
“We are fully committed to this technology and look forward to final
results from this 12-month study, expected in the first quarter of 2018.”
GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody which aims at neutralizing a retroviral
pathogenic envelope protein (pHERV-W env) encoded by a member of the
HERV-W family. Human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) are ancestral
retroviral DNA insertions in the human genome, thought to account for up
to 8% of the human genome. The pHERV-W env protein is thought to be a
causal factor in the development of multiple sclerosis and Type 1
diabetes. GeNeuro is currently conducting a Phase 2a study in Type 1
diabetes, with results expected during the third quarter of 2018.
About CHANGE-MS
(Clinical trial assessing the HERV-W env Antagonist GNbAC1
for Efficacy in Multiple Sclerosis)
-
Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 270 RRMS
patients in 50 clinical centres in 12 European countries
-
12-month study with primary endpoint at 6 months and extension up to
one year for secondary endpoints
-
Primary endpoint at 6 months: at the end of the placebo-controlled
period, to assess the efficacy based on the number of inflammatory
lesions on brain MRI,
-
Secondary endpoints: MRI measures of neurodegeneration, clinical
parameters at 6 and 12 months, and biomarkers, including pHERV-W env
CHANGE-MS is fully funded through a partnership
with Servier signed in 2014, in which Servier is involved in the
development and potential commercialization of GNbAC1 in MS in
territories ex USA and Japan. Under this agreement and depending on
achievement of development milestones, GeNeuro could receive a maximum
of €362.5M, excluding royalties.
About Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
MS is a disease of the central nervous system (brain, optic nerves and
spinal cord) that affects more than two million people worldwide, with
most people being diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40 years. MS is
the consequence of inflammatory processes directed against the myelin
sheath, a protective sleeve surrounding the neurons. Myelin damage
prevents the neurons from functioning properly and leads to their
degeneration. It slows down or prevents nerve impulses from travelling
between the brain and the rest of the body, thereby causing the symptoms
associated to this disease. Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
(RRMS), the most common clinical form of MS, is characterised by
infrequent, acute exacerbations with full or partial recovery between
attacks. It accounts for around 85% of all cases at onset.
About GNbAC1
The development of GNbAC1 is the result of more than 25 years of
research into human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), including 15 years
at Institut Mérieux and INSERM, a French national medical research
institute. Found in the human genome, certain HERVs have been linked to
various autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. Researchers have
demonstrated that the retroviral envelope protein encoded by a HERV-W
family human endogenous retrovirus (pHERV-W), which has been identified
in brain lesions of patients with MS, particularly in active lesions,
stimulated inflammatory processes through an interaction with the TLR4
receptor of innate immunity and inhibited neuron remyelination. pHERV-W
env has also been identified in the pancreas of Type 1 diabetes (T1D)
patients. By neutralizing pHERV-W env, GNbAC1 could at the same time
block these pathological inflammatory processes and restore
remyelination in MS patients and maintain insulin production in T1D
patients. As pHERV-W env has no known physiological function, GNbAC1 is
expected to have a good safety profile, without directly affecting the
patient’s immune system, as observed in all clinical trials to date.
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis or Type 1 diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by
HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon,
France. It has 30 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting
its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
About Servier
Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a
non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With
a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4
billion euros in 2016, Servier employs 21,000 people worldwide. Entirely
independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic
drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for
development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier’s constant search for
innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular,
immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric disease, oncology and diabetes,
as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs.
Servier has a solid commitment to neuropsychiatry and to proposing
innovative therapies to patients suffering from neurological conditions.
Its research teams are investigating new ways of treating diseases such
as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as a broad range of
neurodegenerative disorders, by targeting the toxic proteins that lead
to neuron degeneration. The priority is to focus on the causes of the
diseases rather than their symptoms. Currently, there are 5 projects at
different stages of research in this promising area. Regarding
development, where Servier’s team has a strong expertise in
international clinical development and in investigator training in
neurology and psychiatry, current phase II/III projects focus on autism,
major depressive disorder, post-stroke functional recovery and multiple
sclerosis.
For more information, visit: www.servier.fr
