Mologen (MOLGF.PK) And Chinese Ipharma Ltd. Signed Binding Term Sheet For A Collaboration Regarding The Development, Manufacture And Commercialization Of Lefitolimod In China And A Potential Co-Development

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) announced today the
signing of a binding term sheet that defines the framework for the
collaboration between MOLOGEN and iPharma, a China-based drug
development company. The collaboration would be defined in a final
agreement that will consist of two parts: First, a license agreement
including sublicense rights under which MOLOGEN grants iPharma an
exclusive license for the development, manufacturing and
commercialization for MOLOGEN’s lead compound lefitolimod in oncology in
the following territory: China including Hong Kong and Macao, Taiwan and
Singapore. Under the licensing agreement MOLOGEN would receive an
upfront payment, milestone payments as well as royalties and an equity
investment. With this licensing deal MOLOGEN is homing in on one of its
key objectives: partnering. Second, a co-development agreement under
which the two parties shall jointly develop lefitolimod in one or more
mutually agreed indications in oncology following a development plan to
be agreed on and subject to further funding, in the defined territory
and on a global level. MOLOGEN and iPharma will share the economic
returns from this joint development pursuant to both parties
contributions.
“This binding term sheet offers the potential to translate into a
licensing deal for lefitolimod. Thereby, we have reached a key milestone
in the implementation of our strategy – a clear way to partnering. We
have been putting a lot of effort into achieving this long-desired goal.
We are proud to have iPharma, a young dynamic development company backed
by a NASDAQ-listed biotech firm and a relevant Chinese Fund, as partner
who will strongly support us in our oncology development program,
especially in China and in Asian regions. So, it will be much easier to
unleash the Asian market potential of lefitolimod,” said Dr Mariola
Soehngen, Chief Executive Officer of MOLOGEN.
“We are delighted to potentially partner with MOLOGEN, a pioneer in the
field of immunotherapy, to bring its proprietary compound lefitolimod, a
toll-like receptor (TLR) 9 agonist, currently in a phase III clinical
trial to China as first line maintenance therapy for the treatment of
metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and potentially other indications
with a large unmet medical need and very limited treatment options,”
said Dr. Binhui (Ben) Ni, CEO of iPharma. “In addition, we are excited
and looking forward to our joint effort in accelerating global
development of lefitolimod potentially in combination with immune
checkpoint inhibitors for one or more indications, where a toll-like
receptor (TLR) 9 agonist is becoming an increasing focus of immune
combination therapy based on recent clinical studies.”
“We are very pleased about the intended cooperation with iPharma and its
team of seasoned drug developers with experience in Western Big Pharma
and a focus on in-licensing compounds and technologies in the field of
immunotherapy,” said Dr Matthias Baumann, Chief Medical Officer of
MOLOGEN. “We look forward to advancing the development of our lead
compound lefitolimod and to starting new collaborative trials in
oncology.”
Under the terms of the final agreement, to be signed by the end of this
year, iPharma is to make an upfront payment of EUR 3 million and
warrants an equity investment in MOLOGEN amounting to EUR 2 million
within a period of 12 months following the execution of the final
license agreement. Further milestones are defined as development
milestones which are due upon reaching predefined development steps and
the market approval of the compound and commercial milestones which are
due upon reaching certain sales thresholds. The total package can amount
to EUR 100 million and would be paid over several years after having
reached the milestones. In addition MOLOGEN would receive low double
digit royalties on sales.
All costs relating to development, registration, marketing and
commercialization of lefitolimod in the territory would be covered by
iPharma.
With this final agreement MOLOGEN would achieve one of the main
milestones in implementing its strategy: a licensing deal for its lead
compound lefitolimod, a toll-like receptor (TLR) 9 agonist currently in
a pivotal trial. By executing the final agreement MOLOGEN will receive,
among others, cash inflows for milestones achieved and it would secure
the marketing of its lead compound lefitolimod in the defined territory.
Once the licensing agreement has materialized, MOLOGEN will achieve a
first external commercial validation of the value of its lead compound
lefitolimod. The licensing part of the agreement will allow to advance
the development of lefitolimod in the territory with the clear aim to
achieve marketing approval. The co-development part of the agreement
will support MOLOGEN´s efforts to potentially develop lefitolimod on a
global level in one or more further indications. Further licensing deals
are in preparation.
About iPharma
iPharma Ltd. is a joint venture between I-Bridge Capital, a leading
Chinese Investor and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), a publicly-listed
biotech company based in Israel. iPharma is focusing on innovative
approaches and assets in immunotherapy via in-licensing those programs
and further developing the assets for the Chinese market and globally.
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN AG is a biopharmaceutical company and considered a pioneer in
the field of immunotherapy on account of its unique active agents and
technologies. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops
immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.
The immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company’s lead product
and is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with
lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system.
On account of this action mechanism, lefitolimod (MGN1703) is an immune
surveillance reactivator (ISR) and could potentially be used in various
indications. The ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developed
within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance
therapy for colorectal cancer. The phase II IMPULSE study in small cell
lung cancer is showing positive results in two previously defined and
clinically relevant patient sub-groups, even though the primary endpoint
“Overall Survival” in the overall study population was not met in this
very challenging indication. Detailed analyses of IMPULSE data and the
recently published TEACH data of the extension phase are currently being
conducted. In addition, lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being
investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint
inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy®) in various cancer indications.
Alongside with various checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is
being investigated as part of a phase III clinical trial currently, is
one of the few near-to-market product candidates in the field of
immuno-oncology.
MOLOGEN’s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat
diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
