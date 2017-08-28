SenesTech Signs Agreement For ContraPest At A Food Production Facility

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today the commencement of a one year agreement for the deployment of ContraPest at a food production facility on the East Coast. The agreement provides the facility's manager with a safe and effective solution for controlling rodent infestations, helping their registered Pest Management Professional (PMP) to fill a need, where traditional rodenticide is unable to be utilized and trapping is impractical and has proven ineffective.

"We are excited to be working within this market segment to begin deploying ContraPest to these customers," said SenesTech's co-founder and CEO Dr. Loretta Mayer. "This food production facility manager, like many others, is frustrated at the lack of sustainable improvement in their rodent infestation challenges. ContraPest is the missing tool in the integrated pest management (IPM) toolbox for many and varied customers, particularly food production facilities which have particularly stringent standards."

Andy Altman, COO of SenesTech, commented, "There are numerous regional and national PMPs that are beginning to understand the void that ContraPest fills in addressing their customer needs for a safe and sustainable solution to rodent control. As mentioned in our last conference call, we are highly focused on a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to driving awareness of ContraPest, and have focused our increased sales infrastructure on this opportunity."

About SenesTech

SenesTech developed an innovative technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal approach. The company's first fertility control product, ContraPest, is marketed for use in controlling rat infestations. ContraPest's novel technology targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes, inducing egg loss in female rodents and impairing sperm development in males. Using proprietary bait stations, ContraPest is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formula that promotes sustained consumption by rodent communities. The liquid is biodegradable, designed to be safe for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets. In contrast, the historical approach to managing rodent pest populations, rodenticides, carries a high risk of environmental contamination and the poisoning of non-target animals, pets and children.

SenesTech's non-lethal approach of targeting reproduction is more humane, environmentally safe, and more effective in providing a sustainable solution to pest management. Currently no other non-lethal fertility control product is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the management of rodent populations. SenesTech believes ContraPest will establish a new paradigm over rodenticides, without the negative environmental effects. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

