C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Snags FDA Premarket Approval of The Lutonix 035 Drug Coated Balloon As The First And Only DCB

New Option to Preserve Vascular Access and Help Hemodialysis Patients
Extend Time Between Reinterventions
MURRAY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) today announced the LUTONIX® 035 Drug Coated
Balloon PTA Catheter (DCB) has been granted premarket approval (PMA) by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new indication and is
now available for sale in the United States. With this approval, the
LUTONIX® 035 DCB Catheter becomes the first and only drug coated balloon
that is FDA approved as safe and effective in end stage renal disease
(ESRD) patients with stenotic lesions in dialysis arteriovenous (AV)
fistulae. This latest approval adds to the prior FDA indication of the
LUTONIX® 035 DCB Catheter for the treatment of superficial femoral
artery (SFA) and popliteal artery disease.
The FDA approval was based on the results of the LUTONIX® AV Clinical
Trial, the first investigational device exemption (IDE) trial using drug
coated balloons in patients with stenotic lesions in AV fistulae. The
follow-up results from randomized patients who were treated with the
LUTONIX® 035 DCB Catheter demonstrated safety comparable to uncoated
balloons.
The LUTONIX® 035 DCB Catheter also demonstrated a sustained clinical
benefit compared to conventional angioplasty through 12 months:
-
71.4% target lesion primary patency (TLPP) at 180 days with superior
results at 210 days (DCB 64.1% vs. PTA 52.5%)
-
31.3% fewer reinterventions compared to PTA at 6 months
-
Nearly two (2) months more reintervention-free days (217 days vs. 163
days) compared to PTA
-
31.2% improvement in TLPP through 12 months
-
95% freedom from primary safety event, indicating a consistent safety
profile to PTA
Timothy M. Ring, chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “This
approval offers a new treatment option for patients suffering from
end-stage renal disease. In line with our continued commitment to
deliver products that improve patient care, we are proud to extend the
benefits of the LUTONIX® 035 DCB Catheter to help preserve treatment
options for U.S. patients.”
Globally, there are more than 2 million patients undergoing hemodialysis
treatments¹ – each therapy session lasting approximately four hours and
occurring up to three times per week – in a hospital or dialysis
center.² To receive this therapy, many patients depend on an AV
fistula³, which is the connection of an artery to a vein created by a
vascular surgeon. For these patients, blockages created by repeated
access or narrowing of the blood vessel (restenosis) are a common
problem and hinder treatment. Some patients require up to eight
reinterventions per year to maintain AV fistula function4, their
lifeline for managing renal disease.
“For patients undergoing hemodialysis for kidney failure – who already
spend a significant portion of their time undergoing dialysis and other
treatments – repeated reinterventions to maintain AV access can be an
added burden, with many patients returning as frequently as every other
month,” said Scott O. Trerotola, M.D., Stanley Baum Professor of
Radiology, Associate Chair and Chief, Interventional Radiology, Perelman
School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania and Principal
Investigator of the LUTONIX® AV Clinical Trial. “The LUTONIX® 035 DCB
Catheter provides another option for physicians. It’s intended to offer
patients with end-stage renal disease fewer interruptions in treatment
and less time undergoing access maintenance, potentially leading to
improved patient satisfaction and quality of life.”
About the LUTONIX® AV Clinical Trial
The LUTONIX® AV Clinical Trial included 285 subjects with lesion
locations ranging from AV anastomoses at the wrist to the
axillosubclavian junction at the shoulder. The trial design incorporated
core laboratory evaluations on all patients, monitoring of all data
points, independent Clinical Events Committee (CEC) adjudication and
Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review.
The two-year study is ongoing with additional endpoints at 18 and 24
months.
About the LUTONIX® 035 DCB Catheter
The LUTONIX® 035 Drug Coated Balloon PTA Catheter (DCB) is an
angioplasty balloon coated with a therapeutic dose of the drug
paclitaxel. The new indication is for percutaneous transluminal
angioplasty (PTA) in stenotic lesions of dysfunctional native
arteriovenous (AV) dialysis ?stulae that are 4 mm to 12 mm in diameter
and up to 80 mm in length.
C. R. Bard, Inc. (www.crbard.com),
headquartered in Murray Hill, NJ, is a leading multinational developer,
manufacturer and marketer of innovative, life-enhancing medical
technologies in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical
specialty products.
