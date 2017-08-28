Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Breathes New Life Into Doan’s In New Marketing Campaign

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has launched a U.S. marketing campaign to
reintroduce back pain–reliever Doan’s®, available in caplets
and a new 4% lidocaine plus menthol cream formulation (the maximum
strength of lidocaine available without prescription).
For more than a century, Doan’s® has been synonymous with
back pain relief. Now, with its new lidocaine cream, Doan’s®
is equipped to achieve its mission with even more back pain sufferers in
the years ahead.
With the tagline “we’ve had your back’s back since way back,” the
campaign brings a fresh approach to Doan’s® first marketing
efforts in a generation. Digital and traditional tactics, including
social media, data-driven and contextual display, digital couponing,
free-standing inserts, and television commercials nationwide, are being
leveraged in the most significant marketing effort for Doan’s®
in more than 20 years.
“Since acquisition, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has worked tirelessly to
breathe new life into this highly efficacious heritage brand,” said
Lauren Schulz, Director, OTC Brand Marketing. “We are excited to
introduce Doan’s® caplets and cream to a new generation
through innovative outreach.”
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories acquired Doan’s® and several other
over-the-counter products from Ducere Pharma in 2016. Like Doan’s®,
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched advertising efforts for Nupercainal®,
with TV adverts touting its ability to provide 8 hours of targeted
relief from hemorrhoid pain, itching, and burning (no other OTC
hemorrhoid product lasts longer), and Bufferin®, a
combination of pain-relieving aspirin and antacids.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.
