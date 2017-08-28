GlobeImmune (GBIM) Provides Update On Recent Clinical Trial Developments

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobeImmune,
Inc. today announced a number of developments in its clinical
programs and licensing and manufacturing activities. The Company
previously announced that NantCell, Inc., a member of the ecosystem of NantWorks
companies, has acquired a controlling interest in GlobeImmune. Through
this relationship, a number of programs have now advanced into multiple
trials.
NantCell has licensed exclusive worldwide rights to the Company’s
GI-4000 program, which targets the mutated Ras oncogene product, and
which had previously completed phase 2 trials in resected pancreas
cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer.
GI-4000 will now be evaluated in combination with multiple additional
agents in patients with metastatic pancreas cancer, triple negative
breast cancer (TNBC), ovarian cancer, urothelial cancer, head and neck
squamous cell cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer and NSCLC, whose
tumors express mutations in the Ras oncogene product.
NantCell has also now acquired exclusive rights to develop, manufacture
and commercialize the Company’s GI-6207 program which targets the CEA
protein expressed in a number of solid tumors and the Company’s GI-6301
program targeting the Brachyury protein. In addition, NantCell has
exercised an option to license the Company’s preclinical GI-6100 program
targeting the MUC1 protein. GI-6207 and GI-6301 will be combined with
GI-4000 and other agents in a number of the above described trials. More
details on these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov by
searching for “QUILT” trials.
Under the terms of each of these agreements with NantCell, GlobeImmune
is entitled to receive payments on the achievement of certain product
development and commercialization milestones and royalties based on net
sales of products by NantCell or its affiliates or sublicensees.
In preparation for clinical trials of these products, the Company has
re-started manufacturing activities at its Louisville Colorado facility
and will be providing GMP product under a supply agreement with NantCell
to support these trials.
“We are delighted at these developments,” stated Jeffrey Dekker, the
Company’s president. “They demonstrate the progress we anticipated with
our new relationship with NantCell and will allow us to continue to
explore the potential of the Tarmogen platform.”
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder and CEO of NantCell noted, “Our goal
has continued to focus on the most comprehensive path to activating the
innate and adaptive immune system and through our partnership with
GlobeImmune, we are able to increase the number of molecular
immunotherapy options we currently have available for patients. We’re
looking forward to the continued work we’re doing with this innovative
company and are excited to learn from the results of the clinical
trials.”
About NantCell
NantCell, a majority owned and controlled entity of the NantWorks, LLC
family of companies, is an immuno-oncology company focused on the
discovery of innovative antibody, T cell and NK cell based treatments by
developing molecularly targeted therapeutics, based on the proteomic
profile of the patient's tumor, independent of the cancer's anatomical
type. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the creator of Abraxane® and the founder
of the nab® technology platform established NantCell to develop a
pipeline of human antibodies and inhibitors of proteins which drive
tumor growth and pursue Chimeric Receptor Antigen platforms in both T
and NK cells. NantCell's mission is to make obsolete the standard method
of clinical trial design of "trial and error" and replace it with a
level of quantitative predictability based on both the genomic and
proteomic profile performed a priori. The Company will tap into
comprehensive “omic” analytic tools and "big data" generated from
supercomputing to develop molecularly designed drugs in this era of
genomics and proteomics and identify patients and their tumor signature
at the most granular cellular, DNA and protein levels. Patients entering
clinical trials would be identified after a comprehensive “omic”
analysis from tissue to cell to DNA to RNA to protein to peptide to
drug, and tested based on this molecular profile to maximize clinical
outcome and minimize side effects. Through these integrated diagnostic
methods, the Company is pursuing the vision of treating the biology of
cancer rather than the anatomy, and drive the immune system inherited by
all to defeat cancer. For more information please visit www.nanthealth.com and
follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter @DrPatSoonShiong.
About GlobeImmune
GlobeImmune is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on
its proprietary Tarmogen® platform. Tarmogens activate the
immune system by stimulating cellular immunity, known as T cell
immunity, in contrast to traditional vaccines that predominately
stimulate antibody production. To date, Tarmogen product candidates have
been generally well tolerated in clinical trials for multiple disease
indications and are efficient to manufacture. For additional
information, please visit the Company’s website at www.globeimmune.com.
Tarmogen is a registered trademark of GlobeImmune, Inc.