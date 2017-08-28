MilliporeSigma To Acquire Natrix Separations, Inc. To Advance Next-Generation Processing Capabilities

-- Boosts MilliporeSigma's single-use chromatography portfolio

-- Accelerates MilliporeSigma's mAb and vaccine manufacturing offering

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MilliporeSigma today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Natrix Separations, an Ontario, Canada-based provider of hydrogel membrane products for single-use chromatography. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017. Financial details were not disclosed.

Natrix is known for its unique technology platform capable of delivering high productivity and impurity removal in a single-use format, an ideal fit with next generation processing. This acquisition complements MilliporeSigma's efforts to drive next-generation bioprocessing, ultimately enabling faster, more efficient technology for customers.

"The Natrix technology platform, and the development options and capabilities that this brings for single-use and rapid cycling chromatography, will allow us to accelerate our offering in mAb and vaccine manufacturing," said Udit Batra, CEO, MilliporeSigma. "This acquisition creates tremendous opportunity to drive growth and advancement in next-generation processingan area of increasing importance to our customers."

Next-generation processing is any technology, expendable or system that changes the existing monoclonal antibody manufacturing template through unit operation intensification, connection of unit operations or fully continuous processing. Biomanufacturers are moving toward next-generation processing because of its many benefits, including increased plant productivity, facility flexibility, cost efficiencies and reduced risk. Next-generation processing is expected to triple in market size between 2020 and 2025.

Natrix markets both an anion exchange membrane and cation exchange membrane. Natrix is developing additional products to enable a fully single-use, full-scale biological purification process.

"Joining MilliporeSigma gives us the opportunity to collaborate with some of the best minds in the industry, allowing us to further the great work done by our scientists," says John Chickosky, CEO, Natrix Separations. "I am truly excited to become part of a larger effort and see the benefits of this combination in the advances we will make for our customers and the global scientific community."

About Natrix Separations, Inc. Natrix Separations enables fast and flexible manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals through high-productivity disposable downstream processing products. The innovative Natrix HD Membranes overcome the limitations in efficiency, speed, and flexibility imposed by conventional capital-intensive approaches to chromatography. Natrix products feature well-established industry-standard chemistries, and are scalable from R&D to commercial manufacturing. Natrix is headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. For additional information, visit www.natrixseparations.com

All Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the EMD Group website. In case you are a resident of the U.S. or Canada please go to www.emdgroup.com/subscribe to register again for your online subscription of this service as our newly introduced geo-targeting requires new links in the email. You may later change your selection or discontinue this service.

About the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has 19,000 employees and 65 manufacturing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products enabling scientific discovery. Udit Batra is the global chief executive officer of MilliporeSigma.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany completed its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich in November 2015, creating a leader in the $125 billion global life science industry.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is a leading company for innovative and top-quality high-tech products in healthcare, life science and performance materials. The company has six businesses Biopharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Allergopharma, Biosimilars, Life Science and Performance Materials and generated sales of 15 billion in 2016. Around 50,000 employees work in 66 countries to improve the quality of life for patients, to foster the success of customers and to help meet global challenges.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company since 1668, the company has stood for innovation, business success and responsible entrepreneurship. Holding an approximately 70 percent interest, the founding family remains the majority owner of the company to this day. The company holds the global rights to the name and the trademark "Merck" internationally except for the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliporesigma-to-acquire-natrix-separations-to-advance-next-generation-processing-capabilities-300509684.html

SOURCE MilliporeSigma