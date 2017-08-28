Bayer (BAY) Release: COMPASS Study Presented At ESC Congress 2017 – Largest Rivaroxaban Study To Date, Enrolled 27,395 Patients To Investigate CAD And PAD

READING, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer and its cooperation partner Janssen Research & Development, LLC,
today announced results at The European Society of Cardiology (ESC)
Congress that are set to change clinical practice in the UK for
cardiologists treating patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and
peripheral artery disease (PAD)1.
Highly anticipated Phase III COMPASS study data announced during two hot
line presentations at ESC in Barcelona, and simultaneously published in The
New England Journal of Medicine, showed Bayer’s Factor Xa inhibitor,
rivaroxaban (Xarelto®) vascular dose, (2.5 mg twice daily),
plus aspirin 100 mg once daily, reduced the risk of the composite
endpoint of stroke, cardiovascular (CV) death and heart attack by 24%
(relative risk reduction, ARR: 1.3%) in patients with CAD and PAD1.
The study compared this combined approach with aspirin 100 mg once daily
alone. Patients included in the study already received guideline
recommended therapy for hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes. A 5
mg twice daily dose of rivaroxaban was also investigated but did not
reach statistical significance.
Rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin 100 mg once daily:
-
Was superior to aspirin 100 mg once daily alone for the prevention of
the composite endpoint of stroke, CV death and MI (primary efficacy
outcome)1
-
Significantly reduced the risk of stroke by 42% (relative risk
reduction, ARR: 0.65%), and CV death by 22% (relative risk reduction,
ARR: 0.47%)1
-
Demonstrated a 20% improvement (relative risk reduction, ARR: 1.14%)
in net clinical benefit (defined as the reduction in stroke, CV death,
and heart attack balanced against the most serious bleeding events)
providing clinicians with the first evidence that rivaroxaban not only
has a more favourable risk-benefit profile than current best practice,
but also offers protective benefits in patients with the high risk
conditions of CAD and PAD1
-
Reduced the risk of heart attack by 14% (relative risk reduction, ARR:
0.31%) however this result was not statistically significant1
Overall bleeding incidence rates were low, and while there was an
increase in major bleeding, notably there was no significant increase in
fatal or intracranial bleeding. Importantly, in the PAD patient
population, the combination of major adverse limb events plus all major
amputations of a vascular cause were reduced significantly.
Dr Derek Connolly, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Birmingham
City Hospital and COMPASS trial investigator commented: “The results of
the COMPASS trial exceeded all expectations, demonstrating efficacy in
reducing serious cardiovascular events that was so compelling we offered
the treatment to study participants in an open-label extension trial.
This study further builds on rivaroxaban’s role in a wide range of
complex conditions including atrial fibrillation. As the biggest study
of rivaroxaban to date, cardiologists can now treat patients with CAD
and PAD confidently.”
Dr Luis Felipe Graterol, UK Medical Director, Bayer, said: “The results
from COMPASS have important implications for daily clinical practice,
demonstrating the broader protective benefits of Xarelto across multiple
indications. Bayer has a robust heritage in addressing unmet needs in
cardiovascular health, and a strong pipeline of new indications that we
hope will make a real difference for patients now and in the future.
While Xarelto is already widely used by cardiologists across a spectrum
of cardiovascular indications, Bayer is committed to investigating its
wider benefits across new indications, as well as building on and
refining current evidence to guide prescribing decisions.”
The COMPASS study is the largest clinical study of rivaroxaban to date.
The study was stopped approximately one year ahead of schedule due to
highly significant efficacy and Bayer, Janssen and the Population Health
Research Institute (PHRI) are working towards offering rivaroxaban to
study participants in an open-label extension trial. Rivaroxaban is the
only non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant (NOAC) investigated in
secondary prevention for cardiovascular disease.
The results, along with Bayer’s ongoing research into AF and concomitant
conditions, have significant implications for how UK cardiologists will
respond to high-risk patients now and in the future. Rivaroxaban’s
extensive clinical development programme makes it the most studied novel
OAC in the world. Since it was first approved in the orthopaedic setting
in 2008, 23 million patients worldwide have received it in daily
clinical practice2.
Reporting of side effects:
This medicine is subject to additional monitoring ?. This will allow
quick identification of new safety information. You can help by
reporting any side effects you may get. See www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard
for how to report side effects.
About CAD and PAD
Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common cause of cardiovascular
disease and is estimated to occur in up to 20-30% of patients with AF3.
It is responsible for approximately 7.3 million deaths worldwide every
year4, with up to half of all middle-aged men and women at
risk of developing CAD during their lifetime5. The number of
patients with AF and CAD that will have to undergo coronary
revascularisation has doubled in the last decade6.
Peripheral artery disease (PAD), while often undiagnosed, affects over
27 million people in Europe and North America and is an important risk
marker of cardiovascular disease7.
About COMPASS1
The Phase III randomised controlled COMPASS study is the largest
clinical study of rivaroxaban to date with 27,395 patients. COMPASS was
conducted in collaboration with the PHRI in more than 600 research sites
across more than 30 countries worldwide8.
The COMPASS study evaluated the use of rivaroxaban for the prevention of
major adverse cardiac events (MACE) including CV death, myocardial
infarction (MI) and stroke in patients with coronary artery disease,
peripheral artery disease or both.
Patients received a run-in of aspirin 100 mg once daily for 30 days, and
were then randomised in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive (with or without
pantoprazole):
-
Rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin 100 mg once daily
-
Rivaroxaban 5 mg twice daily
-
Aspirin 100 mg once daily
Patients who were being treated with a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) prior
to enrollment continued with their existing medication. Patients without
a continued need for PPI treatment were randomised to pantoprazole or
its placebo.
Efficacy Outcomes1
For the primary efficacy outcome, rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily plus
aspirin 100 mg once daily was superior to aspirin 100 mg once daily
alone for the prevention of the composite endpoint of stroke, CV death
and MI (hazard ratio [HR] 0.76; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.66-0.86;
P<0.001). Rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin 100 mg once daily
reduced the risk of stroke by 42% (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.44-0.76; P<0.001,
CV death by 22% (HR 0.78; 95% CI 0.64-0.96; P=0.02) and heart attack by
14% (HR 0.86; 95% CI 0.70-1.05; P=0.14). Rivaroxaban 5 mg twice daily
also reduced the composite outcome of stroke, CV death and MI but these
results were not statistically significant.
Rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin 100 mg once daily compared
with aspirin 100 mg once daily alone improved the net clinical benefit
defined as the composite of stroke, CV death, MI, fatal bleeding or
symptomatic bleeding in a critical organ (HR 0.80; 95% CI 0.70-0.91;
P<0.001). Rivaroxaban 5 mg twice daily compared with aspirin 100 mg once
daily did not improve the net clinical benefit.
Safety Outcomes1
The main safety outcome was a modification of the International Society
on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) criteria for major bleeding, and
included fatal bleeding, symptomatic bleeding in a critical organ,
bleeding into a surgical site requiring reoperation, and bleeding
leading to hospitalisation (including presentation to an acute care
facility without overnight stay). Unlike the ISTH criteria, all bleeding
leading to presentation to an acute care facility or hospitalisation was
considered as major.
Rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin 100 mg once daily compared
with aspirin 100 mg once daily alone increased the risk of major
bleeding (HR 1.70, 95% CI 1.40-2.05, P<0.001). Most of the major
bleeding was into the gastrointestinal tract, with no significant
increase in fatal bleeds, intracranial bleeds or symptomatic bleeds into
a critical organ.
Although there was also a significant increase in major bleeding as
defined using the non-modified ISTH scale, incidence rates using this
definition were approximately one-third lower when compared to those
obtained when using modified ISTH criteria.
About Xarelto® (Rivaroxaban)
The extensive clinical development programme for rivaroxaban evaluating/
investigating the protection of different patient populations at risk of
venous and arterial thromboembolism (VAT) makes it the most studied
novel OAC in the world. To date, Xarelto® has been approved
for use in more than 125 countries, across all indications, and in the
UK specifically to date across the following indications9:
-
The prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in adult patients with
non-valvular AF with one or more risk factors
-
The treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism
(PE) and prevention of recurrent DVT and PE in adults
-
The prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients
undergoing elective hip or knee replacement surgery
-
The prevention of atherothrombotic events in adult patients after an
acute coronary syndrome (ACS) with elevated cardiac biomarkers,
co-administered with acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) alone or with ASA plus
clopidogrel or ticlopidine
Rivaroxaban was discovered by Bayer, and is being jointly developed with
Janssen Research & Development, LLC. Xarelto is marketed outside the
U.S. by Bayer and in the U.S. by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a
Johnson & Johnson Company). Anticoagulant medicines are potent therapies
used to prevent and treat blood clots the consequences of which may be
serious, or to treat serious illnesses and potentially life-threatening
conditions. Before initiating therapy with anticoagulant medicines,
physicians should carefully assess the benefit and risk for the
individual patient.
Responsible use of Xarelto is a very high priority for Bayer, and the
company has developed a ‘Prescriber’s Guide’ for physicians and a
‘Xarelto Patient Card’ for patients to support best practice.
