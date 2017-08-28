Pierre Fabre Release: EMA To Start The Review Of The Marketing Authorization Applications For Encorafenib And Binimetinib For The Treatment Of BRAF-Mutant Advanced Melanoma

CASTRES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pierre Fabre Laboratories the 2nd largest private French
pharmaceutical group today announced that the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) has validated the review of the Marketing Authorization
Applications (MAAs) for the use of the combination of binimetinib 45 mg
twice daily and encorafenib 450 mg once daily (COMBO450) for the
treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. The submissions are supported by data from the
pivotal Phase 3 COLUMBUS study, which showed that patients who received
the combination of binimetinib and encorafenib had a significantly
longer progression free survival (PFS) compared to patients receiving
vemurafenib.
"COLUMBUS results, including progression free survival, objective
response rate, dose intensity and tolerability of the combination,
provide a strong and consistent theme across multiple endpoints for this
study. We are pleased that the EMA has initiated its review of the MAAs
of binimetinib and encorafenib. If approved, the combination,
co-developed with Array BioPharma, would represent a new and potentially
important option for patients with BRAF-mutant advanced melanoma,"
said Frederic Duchesne, President & CEO Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals
Division.
COLUMBUS Results
As presented at the 2016 Society for
Melanoma Research Annual Congress, results from Part 1 of the COLUMBUS
study showed that COMBO450 significantly extend PFS in patients with
advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma, with a PFS of 14.9 months compared
with 7.3 months observed with vemurafenib and provides a meaningful 46%
risk reduction in disease progression or death [hazard ratio (HR) 0.54,
(95% CI 0.41-0.71, P<0.001)]. As part of the trial design, the primary
analysis was based on a Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) of
patient scans, while results by local review at the investigative site
were also analyzed.
The combination of encorafenib plus binimetinib
also demonstrated an improvement in confirmed overall response rate
(ORR; complete response plus partial response) versus Vemurafenib (63%
versus 40%)
In this study, COMBO450 was generally well-tolerated allowing a median
relative dose intensity for encorafenib and binimetinib of 100% and
99.6%, respectively while the median duration or treatment was 51 weeks.
Grade 3/4 adverse events (AEs) that occurred in more than 5% of patients
receiving COMBO450 were increased gamma-glutamyltransferase (GGT) (9%),
increased blood creatine phosphokinase (CK) (7%), and hypertension (6%).
The incidence of selected any grade of AEs of special interest, defined
based on toxicities commonly associated with commercially available
MEK+BRAF-inhibitor treatments for patients receiving COMBO450 included:
rash (23%), pyrexia (18%), retinal pigment epithelial detachment (13%)
and photosensitivity (5%). Full safety results of COLUMBUS Part 1 were
presented at the 2016 Society for Melanoma Research Annual Congress.
About the Phase 3 COLUMBUS Study
The COLUMBUS trial,
(NCT01909453), is a two-part, international, randomized, open label
Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the combination of
binimetinib plus encorafenib to vemurafenib and encorafenib monotherapy
in 921 patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic
melanoma with BRAF V600 mutation. Prior immunotherapy treatment
was allowed. Over 200 sites across North America, Europe, South America,
Africa, Asia and Australia participated in the study. Patients were
randomized into two parts:
-
In Part 1, 577 patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive 45mg
binimetinib twice daily plus 450mg encorafenib once daily (COMBO450),
300mg encorafenib alone once daily, or 960mg vemurafenib alone twice
daily. The dose of encorafenib in the combination arm is 50% higher
than the single agent maximum tolerated dose of 300mg. A higher dose
of encorafenib was possible due to improved tolerability when combined
with binimetinib. The primary endpoint for the COLUMBUS trial was a
PFS comparison of COMBO450 versus vemurafenib. PFS is determined based
on tumor assessment (RECIST version 1.1 criteria) by a Blinded
Independent Central Review (BICR). Secondary endpoints include a
comparison of the PFS of encorafenib monotherapy to that of COMBO450
and a comparison of overall survival (OS) for COMBO450 to that of
vemurafenib alone.
-
In Part 2, 344 patients were randomized 3:1 to receive 45mg
binimetinib twice daily plus 300mg encorafenib once daily or 300mg
encorafenib alone once daily. Part 2 is designed to provide additional
data to help evaluate the contribution of binimetinib to the
combination of binimetinib and encorafenib.
About Melanoma
Metastatic melanoma is the most serious and
life-threatening type of skin cancer and is associated with low survival
rates[1],[2]. Only about 20% of people will survive for at least five
years following a diagnosis with late-stage disease[1],[2]. There are
about 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed worldwide each year,
approximately half of which have BRAF mutations, a key target in
the treatment of metastatic melanoma[1],[3],[4].
About Binimetinib and Encorafenib
MEK and BRAF are key
protein kinases in the MAPK signaling pathway (RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK).
Research has shown this pathway regulates several key cellular
activities including proliferation, differentiation, survival and
angiogenesis. Inappropriate activation of proteins in this pathway has
been shown to occur in many cancers, such as melanoma, colorectal and
thyroid cancers. Binimetinib is a late-stage small molecule MEK
inhibitor and encorafenib is a late-stage small molecule BRAF inhibitor,
both of which target key enzymes in this pathway. Binimetinib and
encorafenib are being studied in clinical trials in advanced cancer
patients, including the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial with encorafenib in
combination with cetuximab with or without binimetinib in patients with BRAF
V600E-mutant colorectal cancer.
Binimetinib and encorafenib are investigational medicines and are not
currently approved in any country.
Array BioPharma retains exclusive rights to binimetinib and encorafenib
in key markets including the U.S., Canada and Israel. Array has granted
Ono Pharmaceutical exclusive rights to commercialize both products in
Japan and South Korea and Pierre Fabre exclusive rights to commercialize
both products in all other countries, including Europe, Asia and Latin
America.
About Pierre Fabre
With a portfolio representing a continuum
of activities spanning from prescription drugs and consumer healthcare
products to dermo-cosmetics, Pierre Fabre is the 2nd largest
dermo-cosmetics laboratory in the world, the 2nd largest
private French pharmaceutical group and the market leader in France for
products sold over the counter in pharmacies. Its portfolio includes
several global brands and franchises among which Eau Thermale Avène -
the worldwide dermo-cosmetic market leader - Klorane, Ducray, René
Furterer, A-Derma, Galénic, Elancyl, Naturactive, Pierre Fabre Health
Care, Pierre Fabre Oral Care, Pierre Fabre Dermatologie and Pierre Fabre
Oncologie.
In 2016, Pierre Fabre generated 2,282 million euros in revenues, of
which 60% came from its international business and 59% from its
dermo-cosmetics division. Pierre Fabre, which has always been
headquartered in the South-West of France, counts more than 13,000
employees worldwide, owns subsidiaries and offices in 47 countries and
enjoys distribution agreements in over 130 countries. In 2016, Pierre
Fabre dedicated ca. 195 million euros to its R&D efforts, split between
oncology, central nervous system, consumer healthcare, dermatology and
dermo-cosmetics.
Pierre Fabre is 86%-owned by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a
government-recognized public-interest foundation, and secondarily by its
own employees through an international employee stock ownership plan.
The independent French certification group AFNOR audited Pierre Fabre
for its corporate social responsibility policy at the “exemplary” level,
according to the ISO 26000 standard for CSR.
In the case of inconsistencies in the German Spanish and French
translations, the English original version shall prevail.
References
[1] Melanoma Skin Cancer. American Cancer
Society. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/melanoma-skin-cancer.html
(link is external). Accessed June 2017.
[2] A Snapshot of Melanoma.
National Cancer Institute. Available at: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/melan.html
(link is external). Accessed June 2017.
[3] Globocan 2012:
Estimated Cancer Incidence, Mortality and Prevalence Worldwide in 2012. http://globocan.iarc.fr/Pages/fact_sheets_population.aspx
(link is external). Accessed June 2017.
[4] Klein O, Clements A,
Menzies AM, et al. BRAF inhibitor activity in V600R metastatic melanoma.
Eur J Cancer. 2013; 49(5):1073-1079.