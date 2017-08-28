Poxel (POXEL.PA) Presents New Preclinical Imeglimin Data Demonstrating Improvement Of Both Peripheral And Coronary Vascular Function At The European Society of Cardiology Congress

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic
disorders, including type 2 diabetes, announced today that preclinical
Imeglimin data showed a benefit in peripheral and coronary vascular
function that was associated with an improvement of cardiac function
(diastolic dysfunction), in a rat model of metabolic syndrome. Over the
weekend, these data were presented in poster P577 in the chronic heart
failure session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress at
the Fira Gran Via Conference Center in Barcelona, Spain. These results
positively reinforce the data recently presented at the American
Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Session and further strengthen
Imeglimin’s profile as a novel treatment for type 2 diabetes.
“Short- and long-term
Imeglimin treatment reduces metabolic syndrome-related diabetic
cardiomyopathy”
“This is the first time Imeglimin has shown a benefit on peripheral and
coronary vascular function in addition to a concomitant protective
effect for diabetic cardiomyopathy. Furthermore, the reduced oxidative
stress and the increase in nitric oxide bioavailability, two key
components involved in vasodilation of coronary and peripheral arteries,
may contribute to Imeglimin’s protective effect on cardiac function,”
said Thomas Kuhn, CEO of Poxel. “Diabetic cardiomyopathy is a
significant cardiovascular complication with limited treatment options.
It affects approximately 40 percent of the type 2 diabetic patients and
is associated with an increase in morbidity and mortality1.
These exciting data demonstrate that Imeglimin may have the potential to
reduce the burden of this prominent cardiovascular complication in type
2 diabetes patients.”
Imeglimin Results
The preclinical study in a rat model of metabolic syndrome was designed
to investigate Imeglimin’s protective effects on diabetic
cardiomyopathy. Obese Zucker fa/fa rats, which are known to develop
cardiac dysfunction very similar to cardiomyopathy observed in type 2
diabetes patients, were treated with150 mg/kg Imeglimin twice-daily for
9 and 90 days. The effects of Imeglimin were evaluated through key
parameters of both left ventricular (LV) function (echocardiography,
MRI) and hemodynamics (LV catheterization). Endothelium-dependent
relaxation of coronary and peripheral arteries was also evaluated. The
study demonstrated that very early in the course of treatment, Imeglimin
significantly improved vascular function, which was strongly impaired in
this rat model. Concomitantly, all the parameters of LV diastolic
dysfunction as well as myocardial perfusion were improved compared to
the untreated controls, suggesting a clear beneficial effect on the
progression of diabetic cardiomyopathy. In addition, Imeglimin was also
shown to improve glucose tolerance in this model.
These demonstrated effects on diastolic dysfunction, in a model of
metabolic syndrome, further strengthen Imeglimin’s therapeutic profile
in type 2 diabetes, where heart failure remains a key complication with
limited therapeutic options. The results are consistent with Imeglimin’s
mechanism of action and with previous data in another diabetic model
showing protective effects on endothelial dysfunction, an early sign of
diabetic cardiovascular complication (EASD
2016).
The poster presented at the ESC Congress titled, “Short- and long-term
Imeglimin treatment reduces metabolic syndrome-related diabetic
cardiomyopathy,” is available on the Company’s website under
“Scientific Publications” or by using the following link http://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/product-pipeline/posters.
Imeglimin has successfully completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 development in
over 1,200 subjects in the U.S., EU and Japan.
About Imeglimin
Imeglimin is the first clinical candidate in a new chemical class of
oral agents called the Glimins. Imeglimin has a unique mechanism of
action (MOA) that targets mitochondrial bioenergetics. Imeglimin acts on
the three main target organs involved in glucose homeostasis: the liver,
muscle, and the pancreas. This MOA has the potential for glucose
lowering benefits, as well as the potential to prevent endothelial
dysfunction, which can provide protective effects on micro- and
macro-vascular defects induced by diabetes. The additional protective
effect on beta-cell survival and function may lead to a delay in disease
progression. This unique mode of action, compared to existing treatments
for type 2 diabetes, makes Imeglimin a prime candidate in all stages of
the current anti-diabetic treatment paradigm, including monotherapy or
as an add-on to other glucose lowering therapies for the treatment of
patients with type 2 diabetes.
About Poxel SA
Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline
of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders,
including type 2 diabetes. We have successfully completed our Phase 2
clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which
targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., EU and Japan. Our second
program, PXL770, a direct AMPK activator, is in Phase 1 development. We
intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and
pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)
1 Fitchett et al. European Journal of Heart Failure (2017)