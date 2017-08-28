AVEO Oncology (AVEO) Announces FOTIVDA (Tivozanib) Approved In The European Union For The Treatment Of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ: AVEO) today announced that the European
Commission (EC) has approved FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) for the
treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in
the European Union plus Norway and Iceland. Tivozanib is indicated for
the first line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC and for
adult patients who are vascular endothelial growth factor receptor
(VEGFR) and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naïve following disease progression
after one prior treatment with cytokine therapy for advanced RCC.i
EUSA Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology
and oncology supportive care, is the European licensee for tivozanib.
Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, potent and highly-selective vascular
endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGFR-TKI).
“The European Commission’s decision is the first regulatory approval of
tivozanib globally, and a tremendous accomplishment for AVEO and its
partner, EUSA Pharma. We are very pleased that tivozanib is now
available to patients in Europe”
Dr. Bernard Escudier, Medical Oncologist and member of the Genitourinary
Tumour Board of Gustave Roussy, France, commented “This is excellent
news for patients with metastatic RCC. Outcomes in this disease have
greatly improved with the introduction of targeted therapies, meaning
that patients are living for longer. However, we are still in need of
effective and well tolerated new treatments in metastatic RCC and thus,
tivozanib is a welcomed addition.”
The approval from the EC follows the recommendation from the Committee
for Medical Products for Human Use (CHMP).i1 The decision was
primarily based on data from a global, open-label, randomized,
multi-center Phase 3 trial (TIVO-1)i,iii which evaluated the
efficacy and tolerability of tivozanib compared to a currently available
comparator VEGFR-TKI treatment (sorafenib) in 517 patients with advanced
RCC. Patients treated with tivozanib experienced superior PFS (11.9 vs.
9.1 months in the overall population [HR, 0.797; 95% CI, 0.639 to 0.993;
P =.042] and 12.7 vs. 9.1 months in treatment naïve patients [HR, 0.756;
95% CI, 0.580 to 0.985; P =.037]) versus sorafenib.iii There
was also an improved side effect profile with tivozanib, with only 14%
(versus 43% with sorafenib) requiring a dose reduction due to adverse
events (AEs). In addition, fewer people on tivozanib experienced
burdensome side effects, such as diarrhea (23% vs 33%) and hand-foot
syndrome (14% vs 54%).iii
EUSA Pharma has indicated that it intends to now work with the necessary
health authorities to make tivozanib available to advanced RCC patients
across Europe as quickly as possible.
“The European Commission’s decision is the first regulatory approval of
tivozanib globally, and a tremendous accomplishment for AVEO and its
partner, EUSA Pharma. We are very pleased that tivozanib is now
available to patients in Europe,” said Michael Bailey, president and
chief executive officer of AVEO. “We also continue to make progress on
the next two pillars in our tivozanib strategy: U.S. registration,
driven by the pivotal Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial, which is expected to read
out in the first quarter of 2018; and immunotherapy combination trials,
starting with the TiNivo trial, our Opdivo® combination trial. European
approval further strengthens our balance sheet by triggering an R&D
payment to AVEO and provides AVEO the opportunity to achieve multiple
potential commercial milestone payments, as well as royalty payments on
sales, that would support our execution of the tivozanib strategy.”
Under the terms of their December 2015 agreement, EUSA Pharma has agreed
to pay AVEO up to $394 million in future milestone payments and research
and development funding, assuming successful achievement of specified
development, regulatory and commercialization objectives. In addition, a
tiered royalty will be due to AVEO ranging from a low double-digit up to
mid-twenty percent on net sales of tivozanib in the agreement’s
territories. European marketing approval for tivozanib triggers a $4
million research and development payment from EUSA, and AVEO will also
be eligible for up to $12 million in additional milestones from EUSA
based on reimbursement and regulatory approvals. In the territories
licensed to EUSA, thirty percent of milestone and royalty payments
received by AVEO, excluding research and development funding, are due to
Kyowa Hakko Kirin (KHK) as a sublicensing fee. In the territories
retained by AVEO, the royalty obligation to KHK ranges from the low- to
mid-teens on net sales.
About RCC in Europe
RCC is the most common form of kidney cancer,iv which
accounts for an estimated 49,000 deaths in Europe each year.v
It is expected to be one of the fastest increasing cancers over the next
ten years.vi Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) vascular
endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors are the standard of care
treatment for advanced RCC in Europe, however, patients on current
treatments can often experience significant side effects.iii,vii
About Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®)
Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth
factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Kyowa Hakko
Kirin and approved for the treatment of adult patients with advanced
renal cell carcinoma in the European Union plus Norway and Iceland. It
is a potent, selective and long half-life inhibitor of all three VEGF
receptors and is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing
off-target toxicities, potentially resulting in improved efficacy and
minimal dose modifications. Tivozanib has been investigated in several
tumors types, including renal cell, colorectal and breast cancers.
About AVEO
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and
other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to
develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent,
selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth
factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal
cell carcinoma and other cancers. AVEO is leveraging multiple
partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing tivozanib in
oncology indications outside of North America, and at progressing its
pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates in cancer and cachexia (wasting
syndrome). Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) is approved by the European Commission
for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma
(RCC) in the European Union plus Norway and Iceland. For more
information, please visit the company’s website at www.aveooncology.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “could,” “should,” “would,”
“seek,” “look forward,” “advance,” “goal,” “strategy,” or the negative
of these terms or other similar expressions, are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements
include, among others, statements about: the anticipated readout of
TIVO-3 in the first quarter of 2018; expectations about the potential
for additional payments by EUSA Pharma; plans to progress pipeline
programs; the expected benefits of tivozanib; and AVEO’s strategy,
prospects, plans and objectives, including as they pertain specifically
to tivozanib. AVEO has based its expectations and estimates on
assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. As a result, readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these expectations and
estimates. Actual results or events could differ materially from the
plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking
statements that AVEO makes due to a number of important factors,
including risks relating to AVEO’s ability to enter into and maintain
its third party collaboration agreements, and its ability, and the
ability of its licensees and other partners, to achieve development and
commercialization objectives under these arrangements; AVEO’s ability,
and the ability of its licensees, to demonstrate to the satisfaction of
applicable regulatory agencies the safety, efficacy and clinically
meaningful benefit of AVEO’s product candidates, including without
limitation risks relating to the ability of EUSA to successfully obtain
reimbursement approval of tivozanib in the countries within its
territory. AVEO faces other risks relating to its business as well,
including risks relating to its ability to successfully enroll and
complete clinical trials, including the TIVO-3 and TiNivo studies;
AVEO’s ability to achieve and maintain compliance with all regulatory
requirements applicable to its product candidates; AVEO’s ability to
obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights
relating to its product candidates and technologies; developments,
expenses and outcomes related to AVEO’s ongoing shareholder litigation;
AVEO’s ability to successfully implement its strategic plans; AVEO’s
ability to raise the substantial additional funds required to achieve
its goals, including those goals pertaining to the development and
commercialization of tivozanib; unplanned capital requirements; adverse
general economic and industry conditions; competitive factors; and those
risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources” included in AVEO’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, its quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings that AVEO may make with the
SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements in this press release
represent AVEO’s views as of the date of this press release. AVEO
anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views
to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking
statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any
obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these
forward-looking statements as representing AVEO's views as of any date
other than the date of this press release.
i http://ec.europa.eu/health/documents/community-register/index_en.htm
ii
CHMP summary of opinion. Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/Summary_of_opinion_-_Initial_authorisation/human/004131/WC500229916.pdf
iii
Motzer R.J; Nosov D et al. Tivozanib Versus Sorafenib As Initial
Targeted Therapy for Patients With Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma:
Results From a Phase III Trial. Journal of Clinical Oncology. Volume 31.
2013: 30:3791
iv Cancer Research UK. Kidney Cancer,
Types and Grades. Available at: http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/kidney-cancer/stages-types-grades/types-grades.
Last accessed May 2017.
v Cancer Research UK. Kidney
Cancer Statistics. Available at: http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/kidney-cancer/mortality#heading-Five.
Last accessed May 2017.
vi Cancer Research UK. Kidney
cancer rates are increasing, so what’s fuelling the surge? Available at: http://scienceblog.cancerresearchuk.org/2017/04/24/kidney-cancer-rates-are-increasing-so-whats-fuelling-the-surge/.
Last accessed May 2017.
vii Wong MKK, Mohamed AF et al.
Selecting renal cell carcinoma therapy: Ranking of patient perspective
on toxicities. J Clin Oncol 30: 303s, 2012 (suppl; abstr 4608)