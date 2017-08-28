Xontogeny Appoints Industry Veteran Fred Callori As Senior Vice President Of Corporate Development

Former Partner at Choate Hall & Stewart Brings Significant Experience
with Formation, Structure and Financing of Life Sciences Companies
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xontogeny,
LLC, a life sciences accelerator operating company focused on the
early development of pharmaceuticals and other technologies, today
announced that Fred Callori has been appointed as Senior Vice President
of Corporate Development. Mr. Callori joins Xontogeny after
serving as a partner in the Life Sciences and emerging companies
practices of Choate
Hall & Stewart LLP, a Boston law firm ranked among the top most
active law firms worldwide for private equity and venture capital deals.
“Fred is an ideal first senior-level hire for us, to ensure that
Xontogeny establishes the optimal relationship and structure with
entrepreneurs and portfolio companies from the very first interactions,”
said Chris Garabedian, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xontogeny. “Fred’s
tremendous experience advising many of the leading firms that are
involved in the formation, financing, and management of startup and
emerging growth companies in the life sciences sector, will be an asset
to Xontogeny and to the companies in our portfolio.”
“I’m excited to join Xontogeny and reinforce its unique model of
supporting early research and development across its portfolio of
companies,” said Mr. Callori. “The Xontogeny approach provides a
cost-efficient alternative to developing drugs and technology from
preclinical through clinical proof of concept, while working toward a
goal of significantly increasing success rates of drug development and
positive clinical outcomes.”
During his 20 years at Choate, Mr. Callori advised clients on the
formation, structure, financing and overall corporate development of
early stage and emerging life science companies, including representing
leading venture capital and public equity investment firms focused on
this sector. In addition, Mr. Callori, who is listed in The
Legal 500 for middle-market M&A, has represented underwriters in
public offerings with SEC-related matters and numerous public and
private securities transactions. His main practice areas include life
sciences, business & technology, capital markets, public companies,
corporate governance and private equity. Mr. Callori received his J.D.
from Boston University in 1994 and also holds an undergraduate degree
from Binghamton University.
“We’ve had the privilege of working with Xontogeny and its founder Chris
Garabedian as clients during the past year and we can’t think of anyone
better to help them in pursuit of their mission than our former partner
Fred Callori,” said Bill Gelnaw, Co-Managing Partner, Choate. “Fred has
made significant contributions to Choate and our clients for 20 years.
We’re incredibly excited for Fred and wish him great success in this
next chapter of his career.”
As Senior VP of Corporate Development, Mr. Callori will support
Xontogeny’s strategic and operational objectives, including providing
overall corporate governance, serving as a liaison to portfolio
companies, managing investor relations, and shaping Xontogeny’s
strategic plan to drive success across its portfolio.
Over the next year, Xontogeny expects to launch several companies to
build out its portfolio across several therapeutic areas. To stay
informed on Xontogeny news, visit the company’s website at www.xontogeny.com.
About Xontogeny:
Xontogeny was founded by industry veteran Chris Garabedian and launched
with a $25M Series A round in May 2017. The company, based in Boston,
MA, seeks to support and accelerate the development of life science
technologies from early development through clinical proof-of-concept.
Xontogeny provides entrepreneurs with the leadership, strategic guidance
and operational support necessary to increase the probability of success
in early drug and technology development. Through a differentiated
approach, the Xontogeny team partners with the founding scientists and
entrepreneurs of new ventures to support their vision while allowing a
more efficient development model to benefit company founders and early
equity holders. For more information, please visit www.xontogeny.com
or contact Xontogeny by emailing info@xontogeny.com.