Xontogeny Appoints Industry Veteran Fred Callori As Senior Vice President Of Corporate Development

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xontogeny, LLC, a life sciences accelerator operating company focused on the early development of pharmaceuticals and other technologies, today announced that Fred Callori has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Callori joins Xontogeny after serving as a partner in the Life Sciences and emerging companies practices of Choate Hall & Stewart LLP, a Boston law firm ranked among the top most active law firms worldwide for private equity and venture capital deals.

“Fred is an ideal first senior-level hire for us, to ensure that Xontogeny establishes the optimal relationship and structure with entrepreneurs and portfolio companies from the very first interactions,” said Chris Garabedian, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xontogeny. “Fred’s tremendous experience advising many of the leading firms that are involved in the formation, financing, and management of startup and emerging growth companies in the life sciences sector, will be an asset to Xontogeny and to the companies in our portfolio.”

“I’m excited to join Xontogeny and reinforce its unique model of supporting early research and development across its portfolio of companies,” said Mr. Callori. “The Xontogeny approach provides a cost-efficient alternative to developing drugs and technology from preclinical through clinical proof of concept, while working toward a goal of significantly increasing success rates of drug development and positive clinical outcomes.”

During his 20 years at Choate, Mr. Callori advised clients on the formation, structure, financing and overall corporate development of early stage and emerging life science companies, including representing leading venture capital and public equity investment firms focused on this sector. In addition, Mr. Callori, who is listed in The Legal 500 for middle-market M&A, has represented underwriters in public offerings with SEC-related matters and numerous public and private securities transactions. His main practice areas include life sciences, business & technology, capital markets, public companies, corporate governance and private equity. Mr. Callori received his J.D. from Boston University in 1994 and also holds an undergraduate degree from Binghamton University.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Xontogeny and its founder Chris Garabedian as clients during the past year and we can’t think of anyone better to help them in pursuit of their mission than our former partner Fred Callori,” said Bill Gelnaw, Co-Managing Partner, Choate. “Fred has made significant contributions to Choate and our clients for 20 years. We’re incredibly excited for Fred and wish him great success in this next chapter of his career.”

As Senior VP of Corporate Development, Mr. Callori will support Xontogeny’s strategic and operational objectives, including providing overall corporate governance, serving as a liaison to portfolio companies, managing investor relations, and shaping Xontogeny’s strategic plan to drive success across its portfolio.

Over the next year, Xontogeny expects to launch several companies to build out its portfolio across several therapeutic areas. To stay informed on Xontogeny news, visit the company’s website at www.xontogeny.com.

About Xontogeny:

Xontogeny was founded by industry veteran Chris Garabedian and launched with a $25M Series A round in May 2017. The company, based in Boston, MA, seeks to support and accelerate the development of life science technologies from early development through clinical proof-of-concept. Xontogeny provides entrepreneurs with the leadership, strategic guidance and operational support necessary to increase the probability of success in early drug and technology development. Through a differentiated approach, the Xontogeny team partners with the founding scientists and entrepreneurs of new ventures to support their vision while allowing a more efficient development model to benefit company founders and early equity holders. For more information, please visit www.xontogeny.com or contact Xontogeny by emailing info@xontogeny.com.