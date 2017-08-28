Evolab Announces New Chief Executive Officer Nicole Smith

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolab, the leader in supercritical CO2 extraction and cannabis product development, today announced that it has named Nicole Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"This is the perfect time for Nicole to become Evolab's next CEO," said Jeff Giarraputo, managing board member, Evolab. "We're bringing on a proven leader at a time when Evolab is growing at the fastest rate in our history. Support for medical and recreational cannabis is at an all time high, and more and more states and nations are exploring the benefits of legalization. With our unrivaled technology and Nicole driving our quickly growing team, Evolab is better positioned than ever before to take advantage of enormous opportunities as a company and as an industry leader."

Smith brings more than 20 years of global marketing and business development experience to the position. Most recently, she co-founded and served as CEO at one of the early and ongoing leaders of the national cannabis market. Under Nicole's leadership, that company expanded into eight states and won more than 15 awards for its innovative products and marketing approaches.

Smith created the cannabis industry's first transdermal products and holds the first patent issued in the legal cannabis market in the US. Capitalizing on experience designing award-winning products for distribution in rapidly evolving, international markets, she has an in-depth understanding of consumer preferences and requirements that will be invaluable as Evolab rolls out its next generation of products.

Over the past year, Evolab has expanded its research and development team, including the appointment of world-renowned cannabis chemist Noel Palmer, Ph.D. to the position of Chief Scientist in March 2017. During the past six months, Palmer and the Evolab team have developed an exceptional line of innovative new products under the CBx Sciences brand that will be available to Colorado consumers beginning in Fall 2017. The new line is designed to support the Endocannabinoid System with products including elevated vape formulations and a full line of nourishing topical blends featuring complementary botanicals.

"Evolab has established a set of unique and innovative processes - not just for extracting and purifying the best cannabis oils in the industry - but also for crafting potent, functional products that exceed consumer expectations," said Smith, "I'm excited to work with the Evolab team to help expand this core technology into more product lines and markets."

"Nicole's experience and expertise will help take Evolab to the next level in the national cannabis market," said Noel Palmer, Ph.D., chief scientist, Evolab. "Since I joined the Evolab team earlier this year, we've developed new products and technology solutions that offer approaches unavailable anywhere else. Having worked together in the past, I feel that Nicole is ideally qualified to help us realize the vision of CBx Sciences and introduce these and future product lines to Colorado cannabis consumers, and eventually other national and international markets."

