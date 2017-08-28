Vyome Biosciences Appoints Angelo Secci, MD, As Chief Medical Officer

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyome
Biosciences, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company
developing novel medicines for treating skin diseases caused by
resistant microbes, today announced that Angelo Secci, MD, has joined
the company as chief medical officer, bringing with him more than 20
years of senior executive level experience in the pharmaceutical and
medical device industries. Dr. Secci will be responsible for leading
Vyome’s clinical development, including the clinical program of lead
molecule, VB 1953, for the treatment of moderate to severe acne.
“Dr. Secci brings tremendous experience and a proven track record of
clinical development through all drug development stages from
IND-enabling studies through regulatory approval and has deep knowledge
of the dermatology space. He has developed and launched multiple
best-in-class products, experience that will prove invaluable as we
further develop our dermatology pipeline,” said Venkateswarlu Nelabhotla
(N. Venkat), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vyome Biosciences.
Most recently, Dr. Secci served as the Senior Medical Director at
GlaxoSmithKline where he led clinical development programs in
dermatology. Dr. Secci also served as Senior Director of Global Clinical
Development at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development and Commercialization,
Inc. where he was responsible for overseeing product development across
multiple therapeutic areas. Previously he served as the Vice President
of Clinical Development and Operations at Eurand Pharmaceuticals.
“I’m excited to join Vyome and lead the development of VB 1953, which
possesses the characteristics to be a potential best-in-class drug for
the treatment of moderate to severe acne,” said Dr. Secci. He added, “I
was also drawn to Vyome’s research pipeline and its proprietary DART
platform, which has great potential to develop therapeutic options for
patients facing skin diseases caused by opportunistic pathogens of the
skin.”
Dr. Secci received his medical degree from the Sapienza University of
Rome and was on staff at the vascular surgery department of IDI-IRCCS.
In addition, Dr. Secci also served as a visiting professor of vascular
surgery at UCLA Medical Center. He is board certified in Italy for
medicine and surgery.
About Vyome Biosciences
Vyome Biosciences is an innovation-driven, clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, which has several proprietary platforms
technologies and a deep pipeline of novel drugs for antibiotic resistant
acne and other opportunistic pathogens. The company’s lead drug
candidate, VB 1953, is a topical treatment product candidate for
moderate to severe acne currently in clinical phase 2 development. Vyome
has a deep pipeline of preclinical new chemical entities unique in their
ability to overcome the development of antibiotic resistance; they are
based on patented Dual Action Rational Therapeutics (DARTs) technology.
Vyome has also clinically proven antifungal products based on Molecular
Replacement Therapeutics (MRT™) technology. Vyome has assembled a
world-class team of scientific and business development experts from
India and the United States who have a track record of conducting
scientific research, developing breakthrough products and building
sustainable businesses. More information is available at http://www.vyome.in.