Vyome Biosciences Appoints Angelo Secci, MD, As Chief Medical Officer

Vyome Biosciences, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for treating skin diseases caused by resistant microbes, today announced that Angelo Secci, MD, has joined the company as chief medical officer, bringing with him more than 20 years of senior executive level experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Dr. Secci will be responsible for leading Vyome's clinical development, including the clinical program of lead molecule, VB 1953, for the treatment of moderate to severe acne.

“ Dr. Secci brings tremendous experience and a proven track record of clinical development through all drug development stages from IND-enabling studies through regulatory approval and has deep knowledge of the dermatology space. He has developed and launched multiple best-in-class products, experience that will prove invaluable as we further develop our dermatology pipeline,” said Venkateswarlu Nelabhotla (N. Venkat), Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vyome Biosciences.

Most recently, Dr. Secci served as the Senior Medical Director at GlaxoSmithKline where he led clinical development programs in dermatology. Dr. Secci also served as Senior Director of Global Clinical Development at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development and Commercialization, Inc. where he was responsible for overseeing product development across multiple therapeutic areas. Previously he served as the Vice President of Clinical Development and Operations at Eurand Pharmaceuticals.

“ I’m excited to join Vyome and lead the development of VB 1953, which possesses the characteristics to be a potential best-in-class drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne,” said Dr. Secci. He added, “ I was also drawn to Vyome’s research pipeline and its proprietary DART platform, which has great potential to develop therapeutic options for patients facing skin diseases caused by opportunistic pathogens of the skin.”

Dr. Secci received his medical degree from the Sapienza University of Rome and was on staff at the vascular surgery department of IDI-IRCCS. In addition, Dr. Secci also served as a visiting professor of vascular surgery at UCLA Medical Center. He is board certified in Italy for medicine and surgery.

About Vyome Biosciences

Vyome Biosciences is an innovation-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which has several proprietary platforms technologies and a deep pipeline of novel drugs for antibiotic resistant acne and other opportunistic pathogens. The company’s lead drug candidate, VB 1953, is a topical treatment product candidate for moderate to severe acne currently in clinical phase 2 development. Vyome has a deep pipeline of preclinical new chemical entities unique in their ability to overcome the development of antibiotic resistance; they are based on patented Dual Action Rational Therapeutics (DARTs) technology. Vyome has also clinically proven antifungal products based on Molecular Replacement Therapeutics (MRT™) technology. Vyome has assembled a world-class team of scientific and business development experts from India and the United States who have a track record of conducting scientific research, developing breakthrough products and building sustainable businesses. More information is available at http://www.vyome.in.