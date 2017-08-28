EUSA Pharma Release: FOTIVDA (Tivozanib) Now Licensed In The European Union For The First-Line Treatment Of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EUSA Pharma (EUSA), today announced that the European Commission (EC)
has licensed FOTIVDA® for the management of adult patients with
advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in the European Union plus Norway
and Iceland. Tivozanib is indicated for the first line treatment of
adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and for adult
patients who are VEGFR and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naïve following
disease progression after one prior treatment with cytokine therapy for
advanced RCC.1 Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily*, potent
selective vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase
inhibitors (VEGFR-TKI).
Dr Bernard Escudier, Medical Oncologist and member of the
Genitourinary Tumour Board of Gustave Roussy, France, commented
“This is excellent news for patients with metastatic RCC. Outcomes in
this disease have greatly improved with the introduction of targeted
therapies, meaning that patients are living for longer. However, we are
still in need of effective and well tolerated new treatments in
metastatic RCC and thus, tivozanib is a welcomed addition.”
The authorisation from the EC follows the recommendation from the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).2 The
decision was primarily based on data from global, open-label,
randomised, multi-centre Phase III trial (TiVO-1)1,3 which
evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of tivozanib compared to a
currently available comparator VEGFR-TKI treatment (sorafenib) in the
treatment of 517 patients with advanced RCC. Patients treated with
tivozanib experienced superior PFS (11.9 vs. 9.1 months in the overall
population [HR, 0.797; 95% CI, 0.639 to 0.993; P =.042] and 12.7 vs. 9.1
months in treatment naïve patients [HR, 0.756; 95% CI, 0.580 to 0.985; P
=.037]) versus sorafenib.3 There was also an improved side
effect profile with tivozanib, with only 14% (versus 43% with sorafenib)
requiring a dose reduction due to adverse events (AEs). In addition,
fewer people on tivozanib experienced burdensome side effects, such as
diarrhoea (23% vs 33%), and hand-foot syndrome (14% vs 54%).3
“Today’s licensing of tivozanib by the European Commission is an
important step in expanding treatment options for patients with advanced
renal cell carcinoma, where, despite advancements in therapy, survival
rates in advanced disease remain low,” said Dr Jon Morgan, Medical
Director, EUSA Pharma. “The licensing of tivozanib is supported by
results from the TiVO-1 pivotal study which demonstrated efficacy of
tivozanib as a first-line treatment.”
Lee Morley, EUSA Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer said,
“Tivozanib has the potential to become an important new first-line
therapy and the EU licensing is a great achievement for the EUSA team.
EUSA Pharma is making great strides in building a leading specialty
pharmaceutical business. In our short history we have made
significant progress in expanding our portfolio of specialist medicines,
and we look forward to further strengthening our portfolio focused in
the oncology field.”
Following EC licensing, EUSA Pharma will now work with the necessary
health authorities to make tivozanib available to advanced RCC patients
across Europe as quickly as possible.
About tivozanib and renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
Kidney cancer is the seventh most common cancer in Europe, with more
than 115,000 new cases diagnosed each year.4 RCC is the most
common form of kidney cancer, accounting for 80% of cases5
and there are an estimated 49,000 deaths from kidney cancer each year in
Europe.6 Kidney cancer is expected to be one of the fastest
increasing cancers over the next ten years, as a result of Europe’s
ageing population, with smoking and a rise in obesity also playing a
part.7
An over-expression of VEGF protein, and a resulting increase in tumour
blood supply (angiogenesis), is a common feature of RCC.3
VEGFR-TKIs reduce the supply of blood to the tumour and are the
recommended first-line treatment for advanced RCC in Europe, however,
patients often experience significant side effects, including fatigue,
diarrhoea, and hand-foot syndrome.
In the global Phase III trial (TiVO-1)3 of over 500 patients
with advanced RCC, tivozanib demonstrated a significant PFS benefit
versus sorafenib (11.9 vs. 9.1 months in the overall patient population
[HR, 0.797; 95% CI, 0.639 to 0.993; P =.042], and 12.7 vs. 9.1 months in
treatment-naïve patients [HR, 0.756; 95% CI, 0.580 to 0.985; P =.037]).3
There was also an improved side-effect profile versus sorafenib, with
significantly fewer patients on tivozanib (14% versus 43%) requiring a
dose reduction due to AEs; and less than 5% of patients experiencing
severe side effects (grade 3&4, such as diarrhoea, asthenia (physical
weakness) and hand-foot syndrome. Hypertension (44%) and dysphonia (21%)
were the most commonly reported AEs on tivozanib.3
Under EUSA Pharma’s license agreement with AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC,
announced in December 2015, the company holds exclusive
commercialisation rights to tivozanib in RCC in Europe and in a number
of other territories outside North America, including South America and
South Africa. Under the terms of the agreement, EUSA Pharma will
undertake and fund the commercialisation of the product in its
territories, assuming licensing. AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC retains the
rights to commercialise the product in North America. Tivozanib was
discovered by Kyowa Hakko Kirin.
About EUSA Pharma
Founded in March 2015, EUSA Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company
with a focus on oncology and oncology supportive care. The company has
commercial operations in the US and Europe, and a wider distribution
network in approximately 40 countries around the world. EUSA Pharma is
led by an experienced management team with a strong record of building
successful specialty pharmaceutical companies, and is supported by
significant funding raised from leading life science investor EW
Healthcare Partners.
For more information visit www.eusapharma.com.
About AVEO
AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused
on developing and commercialising its lead candidate tivozanib, a
potent, selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial
growth factor, 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for
renal cell carcinoma. AVEO is leveraging multiple partnerships to
develop and commercialise tivozanib in non-oncologic indications
worldwide and oncology indications outside of North America. For more
information, please visit the company’s website at www.aveooncology.com.
