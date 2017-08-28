Second Sight (EYES) Receives Conditional FDA Approval to Begin First Orion Human Clinical Study

SYLMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) ("Second Sight" or
"the Company"), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable
visual prosthetics to provide useful vision to blind patients, today
announced that the Company has received conditional approval from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin the Orion™ Cortical
Visual Prosthesis System (Orion) feasibility clinical study. The
conditional approval allows two U.S. sites to enroll up to five total
patients. The FDA has also requested that the Company conduct additional
device testing and address outstanding questions. Second Sight has 45
days to respond to FDA’s requests.
"This is an exciting milestone for the Company given the potential of
Orion to provide useful vision to millions of blind individuals
worldwide who have no other option today. We are delighted to have
received conditional approval from the FDA to move forward and can now
focus on finalizing the various approvals and agreements required at
each clinical trial site. Once we complete those steps, our designated
U.S. clinical trial sites, the University of California at Los Angeles
(UCLA) and Baylor College of Medicine (Baylor) in Houston, can begin
patient recruitment efforts. The Orion team has met all major internal
milestones this year and we remain on-track to achieve the Company’s
stated goal of implanting our first Orion patient before year end,”
stated Will McGuire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Second
Sight.
“The ability to implant the first Orion system, which has the potential
to treat nearly all forms of profound blindness, has been a stated goal
of the Company since our IPO. We are grateful for the rapid review and
approval by the FDA. This milestone is a testament to the careful,
high-quality work completed by the Second Sight and UCLA teams to date.
We look forward to continuing our work with UCLA as this exciting
clinical trial begins and also welcome Baylor to this important effort,”
stated Dr. Robert Greenberg, Chairman of the Board.
Blind patients interested in the Orion clinical trial can contact Second
Sight customer service at 1-855-756-3703.
About the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System
Second Sight, the manufacturer of the Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System
(Argus II), has developed a new device, the Orion. A proof-of-concept
clinical trial demonstrating the viability of stimulation of the human
visual cortex with a commercially available device from a different
manufacturer began in Q4 2016 at UCLA. First-in-human clinical studies
with the Orion are planned in 2017. Like the Argus II, the idea behind
Second Sight’s Orion is to convert images captured by a miniature video
camera mounted on the patient's glasses into a series of small
electrical pulses. The Orion is designed to transmit these electrical
pulses wirelessly to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of
the visual cortex, intended to result in the perception of patterns of
light. By bypassing the retina and optic nerve and directly stimulating
the visual cortex, a cortical prosthesis system has the potential to
restore useful vision to patients completely blinded due to many
reasons, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, or forms of cancer
and trauma.
About the Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System
Second Sight's Argus II System provides electrical stimulation that
bypasses the defunct retinal cells and stimulates remaining viable cells
inducing visual perception in individuals with severe to profound
Retinitis Pigmentosa. The Argus II works by converting images captured
by a miniature video camera mounted on the patient's glasses into a
series of small electrical pulses, which are transmitted wirelessly to
an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the retina. These
pulses stimulate the retina's remaining cells, intending to result in
the perception of patterns of light in the brain. The patient must learn
to interpret these visual patterns, having the potential to regain some
visual function. The Argus II was the first artificial retina to receive
widespread commercial approval, and is offered at approved centers in
Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea,
Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the U.S.
About Second Sight
Second Sight's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative
implantable visual prosthetics to enable blind individuals to achieve
greater independence. Second Sight has developed and now manufactures
and markets the Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System. Enrollment has been
completed in a feasibility trial to test the safety and utility of the
Argus II in individuals with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
Second Sight is also developing the Orion™ Visual Cortical Prosthesis to
restore some vision to individuals who are blind due to causes other
than preventable or treatable conditions. U.S. Headquarters are in
Sylmar, California, and European Headquarters are in Lausanne,
Switzerland. For more information, visit www.secondsight.com.
