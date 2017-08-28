Tandem Medical Snags FDA Nod of t:slim X2 Insulin Pump With Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM Integration

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and
manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the
United States, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approval and commercial launch of the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump with
Dexcom G5® Mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integration, the
first sensor-augmented insulin pump approved to let users make treatment
decisions without pricking their finger1. The software
featured on this pump will also be available to current t:slim X2 Pump
users at no cost via remote software update, allowing them to add CGM
integration to their existing pumps from home using a personal computer.
Individual emails are being sent directly to t:slim X2 Pump customers
with instructions on how to perform the update. The t:slim X2 Pump with
Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM integration is approved for ages 6 and older.
“Dexcom has been moving its technology forward at a rapid pace, and
Tandem’s ability to roll out remote software updates like this opens up
exciting possibilities for faster integrations of our future products”
This approval marks the Company’s fifth new insulin pump launch in only
5 years and the second featuring Dexcom technology. It is the only
available pump that conveniently displays a user’s insulin delivery
activity and Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM data together on a single device. The
t:slim X2 Pump is also the only insulin pump capable of remote software
updates2, allowing existing users to add features like CGM
integration from home. It is up to 38% smaller than other pumps3,
but includes advanced features like a large color touchscreen,
Bluetooth® radio, rechargeable battery, USB connectivity, 300-unit
insulin capacity and watertight construction (IPX7)4.
“We are setting a new standard in our industry by simultaneously
offering our existing and future customers the benefits of best-in-class
CGM integration on our simple-to-use touchscreen insulin pump,” said Kim
Blickenstaff, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “The t:slim X2
Pump is designed to accelerate the pace in which we can bring new
innovations to people with diabetes, which is of particular importance
as we develop software updates to add automated insulin delivery
algorithms to our platform.”
said Steve Pacelli, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate
Development at Dexcom. “We are excited to have our latest CGM technology
integrated with their t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, and to see it offered not
only to new customers but also to existing t:slim X2 Pump users.”
The t:slim X2 Pump can operate as a stand-alone insulin pump without
CGM, or be paired with the Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM to track glucose
continuously and display that information directly on the pump’s home
screen. Dexcom G5 Mobile is the only CGM system FDA approved to let
users make treatment decisions without pricking their finger. Dexcom is
also consistently rated the #1 CGM brand in independent patient surveys5.
In addition to integration with the t:slim X2 Pump, dynamic glucose data
from the Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM can be easily accessed and shared using a
compatible mobile device.
For additional t:slim X2 Pump product and safety information, or to
begin the order process, visit
www.tandemdiabetes.com/tslimX2
or
call 877-801-6901, Monday – Friday between 6am and 5pm Pacific Time
Download Tandem’s free t:simulator™ App to experience the touchscreen
interface of the t:slim X2 Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM integration
directly on your mobile device. For more information and to download the
app, visit http://www.tandemdiabetes.com/tsimulator.
Information for Current t:slim X2 Pump Users
All eligible t:slim X2 Pump users have the option to add Dexcom G5
Mobile CGM integration via a software update using a personal computer.
Individual emails are being sent directly to t:slim X2 Pump customers
with instructions on how to perform the update. The software update is
Mac® and PC compatible. For more information on system requirements,
visit www.tandemdiabetes.com/updater.
Remote Software Updates for Insulin Pumps
Tandem is the only company with a tool for providing remote software
updates for its insulin pumps using a personal computer. The power of
the t:slim X2 Pump’s touchscreen allows for buttons to be moved and data
like the interactive CGM screen to be added via software updates without
getting a new device. With innovations in diabetes technology
consistently moving faster than the typical insurance pump replacement
cycle, remote software updates make it easier to make a purchasing
decision today without worrying that the device will soon be outdated.
Future Tandem products are being developed with software updates in
mind, with the goal of delivering new technologies to both new and
current customers at the same time.2
The Benefits of Insulin Pump Therapy with CGM
Published studies have shown that insulin pump therapy, when paired with
proper training and support, can result in better blood sugar control
and lower total daily insulin use compared to multiple daily injections.6,7,8
CGM has demonstrated improved blood sugar control, increased confidence
related to the risk of low blood sugar, and decreased diabetes stress.9,10
Combining insulin pump therapy and CGM has demonstrated the best overall
glucose control compared to multiple daily injections or pump therapy
alone, in addition to the quality of life improvements associated with
each individual therapy.9
Insulin Pump Use and Diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening disease that affects more than
29 million people in the United States, or nearly 1 in 10 Americans.
Tandem estimates that more than 3 million people in the United States
require daily administration of insulin and are candidates for pump
therapy. More than 425,000 Americans with type 1 diabetes use an insulin
pump, or approximately 27% of the type 1 diabetes population. In
addition, approximately 125,000 Americans with type 2 diabetes use an
insulin pump, a small fraction of the type 2 diabetes population.
The t:slim X2 Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM integration will replace
the Company’s previous-generation t:slim G4™ Pump. The Company will
continue to service all current t:slim G4 Pumps for the duration of
their warranty. An upgrade program is available through September 30,
2017, for t:slim and t:slim G4 Pump users interested in accessing the
t:slim X2 Pump. For more information, visit www.tandemdiabetes.com/upgrade.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim
X2™ Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using
a personal computer, and the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the first pump
designed for people with greater insulin requirements. Tandem is based
in San Diego, California.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2,
#tslimG4, #tflex, #tconnect, and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care
on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow
Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.
Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademarks, and t:slim X2 and
t:slim G4 are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Dexcom and Dexcom
G5 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. Bluetooth® is a registered
trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. All other trademarks are the property
of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that
concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected
in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
include statements regarding the Company’s ability to develop software
updates that add automated insulin delivery algorithms to the t:slim X2
and the potential for faster integration with Dexcom products in the
future. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those
indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and
uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to complete the
development of automated insulin delivery algorithms for the t:slim X2,
the Company’s ability to successfully complete clinical trials for new
products when anticipated (or at all), the potential that the results of
any such clinical trials may not be sufficient to support regulatory
approvals for new products as anticipated and the Company’s ability to
obtain regulatory approvals for future products and product features
generally. Other risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company’s
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q, and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any
forward-looking statement in this press release because of new
information, future events or other factors.
|
1
|
|
|
CGM-based treatment requires fingersticks for calibration; may
result in hypoglycemia if calibration not performed, when taking
acetaminophen, or if symptoms/expectations do not match CGM readings.
|
2
|
|
|
Additional feature updates are not currently available for the
t:slim X2 Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM integration and are subject
to future FDA approvals. Charges may apply.
|
3
|
|
|
38% smaller than MiniMed 630G and 670G and at least 28% smaller than
MiniMed 530G, Animas Vibe and Omnipod System. Data on file, Tandem
Diabetes Care.
|
4
|
|
|
Tested to 3 feet for 30 minutes (IPX7 rating).
|
5
|
|
|
dQ&A USA Diabetes Connections Surveys, 2009-2016.
|
6
|
|
|
Reznik Y, Cohen O, Aronson R, et al. Lancet.
2014;384(9950):1265-1272.
|
7
|
|
|
Hoogma RPLM, Hammond PJ, Gomis R, et al. Diabet Med. 2005;23:141-147.
|
8
|
|
|
Bode BW, Sabbah HT, Gross TM. Diabet Metab Res Rev. 2002;18(suppl
1):S14-S20.
|
9
|
|
|
Foster N, Miller K, Tamborlane W, Bergenstal R, Beck R, & T1D
Exchange Clinical Network (2016). Diabetes Care 2016 Jun; 39(6):
e81-e82.
|
10
|
|
|
Polonsky B, Hessler D, Ruedy K, Beck R. & DIAMOND Study Group.
Diabetes Care. 2017. doi:10.2337/dc17-0133. [Epub ahead of print]
|
|
|
|