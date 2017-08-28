La Jolla Pharma (LJPC) Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application For LJPC-501

– Priority Review Granted –
has accepted for review the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for the
investigational drug LJPC-501 (angiotensin II) for the treatment of
hypotension in adults with distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain
hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy. The review
classification for the application is Priority, and the user fee goal
date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is February 28,
2018. In its letter to the Company, the FDA stated that it does not
currently plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this
application.
About LJPC-501
LJPC-501 is La Jolla’s proprietary formulation of synthetic human
angiotensin II. Angiotensin II is a major bioactive component of the
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS). RAAS is one of three
central regulators of blood pressure. LJPC-501 is being developed for
the treatment of patients with distributive or vasodilatory shock who
remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy (catecholamines
and/or vasopressin).
The New Drug Application for LJPC-501 is based on data from the ATHOS-3
(Angiotensin II for the Treatment of High Output Shock) multicenter,
randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical study of
LJPC-501 in patients with distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain
hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy. The study was
conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreed to with the
FDA in 2015. A total of 344 patients were randomized across nine
countries, 321 of whom received study treatment and were included in the
primary analysis. In May 2017, the results of the ATHOS-3
study were published by The New England Journal of Medicine in
an article entitled “Angiotensin II for the Treatment of Vasodilatory
Shock.”
About Patients with Distributive or Vasodilatory Shock Failing
Standard Therapy
Distributive or vasodilatory shock (dangerously low blood pressure with
adequate cardiac function) can become life-threatening when a patient is
unable to achieve or maintain target mean arterial pressure (MAP)
despite treatment with the currently available standard of care (fluids
and vasopressors). This life-threatening syndrome has been described as
clinically refractory hypotension, catecholamine-resistant hypotension,
high-dose vasopressor-dependent shock, catecholamine or vasopressor
refractory shock, or catecholamine-resistant vasodilatory shock. There
are approximately 500,000 distributive or vasodilatory shock patients in
the United States per year with an estimated 200,000 patients failing
standard therapy. Approximately 50% of these patients die within 30 days.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused
on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative
therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients
suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company has several
product candidates in development. LJPC-501 is La Jolla’s proprietary
formulation of synthetic human angiotensin II for the treatment of
hypotension in adult patients with distributive or vasodilatory shock
who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy. LJPC-401
is La Jolla’s proprietary formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for
the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload,
such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell
disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. LJPC-30S is La Jolla’s
next-generation gentamicin derivative program that is focused on the
potential treatment of serious bacterial infections as well as rare
genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular
dystrophy. For more information on La Jolla, please visit www.ljpc.com.
