IHI And Brazil’s Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein Expand Successful Approach To Reduce Unnecessary C-Sections

With funding from Merck for Mothers, Projeto Parto Adequado will now
expand to 137 hospitals across Brazil
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despite having the world’s highest cesarean section rates for decades,
there’s now evidence the country of Brazil can reverse this trend.
Building on the work of a successful 18-month demonstration project,
today the Institute
for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and Brazil’s Hospital
Israelita Albert Einstein (HIAE) announced they have received $1.5
million in funding from Merck
for Mothers* for a continuation of Projeto
Parto Adequado (PPA), which encourages vaginal birth among low-risk
women in public and private hospitals in Brazil. In Phase I of the
project, the partner organizations – IHI, HIAE, the Brazilian Regulatory
Agency for the Private Healthcare Sector (ANS), and the Brazilian
Ministry of Health – successfully increased the rate of vaginal birth
from 21.6% to 38% over 18 months in 26 public and private hospitals.
This achievement was just shy of the 40% goal of the initiative. With
this new funding, Phase II will apply the methods used and lessons
learned to expand the initiative to an additional 137 hospitals across
Brazil.
“This second phase of the project will bring us one step closer to our
goal of spreading this knowledge and experience to every corner of
Brazil, to other countries throughout Latin America, and across the
world to countries that have high rates of medically unnecessary
C-sections.”
“We are honored to be part of this movement that is reversing Brazil’s
historical trend for routine C-sections and offering mothers the optimal
way to deliver a baby – natural delivery – unless a C-section is
medically warranted. We pay tribute to our dedicated partners who are up
for the challenge of scaling this successful approach to another 137
hospitals,” stated Pedro Delgado, Head of Europe and Latin America
Regions, IHI.
Launched in May 2015, Phase I of Projeto Parto Adequado began with an
18-month demonstration project that engaged 26 private and public
hospitals across Brazil. The initiative was designed, coordinated, and
delivered by the coalition of IHI, ANS, HIAE, the Brazilian Ministry of
Health, private and public-sector hospitals, regulators, insurers,
providers, health system administrators, and mothers’ groups. Using a
quality improvement (QI) approach that included an ambitious shared aim,
IHI’s Breakthrough
Series Collaborative design, and improvement science as a method to
implement changes systematically, the demonstration project increased
vaginal birth rates for low-risk mothers, almost doubling the rate over
18 months.
In this newly funded Phase II, the 137 hospitals are being supported by
the same partner organizations involved in Phase I, plus they’ll be
joined by ten designated hospital “hubs” that have been trained to run
their own projects based on the IHI Collaborative methodology for groups
of 10 to 15 hospitals throughout Brazil. The name of the Phase II
initiative is changing from “Project” (Projeto) to “Program” (Programa),
to convey a sense of the new scale – which is a step closer to the
national scale-up of this work expected to begin in 2019, after Phase II
is completed.
According to Rita Sanchez, MD, Parto Adequado Clinical Lead, Hospital
Israelita Albert Einstein, “Rapid-cycle testing throughout Phase I
refined our theory of change, and helped us hone in on a set of key
drivers and specific change ideas that we expect will continue to have
the most impact throughout Phase II. Key changes include a
reorganization of care delivery toward multidisciplinary teams rather
than an overreliance on obstetricians, as well as the use of
nonpharmacological methods to manage pain. Most importantly, women must
have access to appropriate evidence-based information and their desire
must be respected. We want to see less intervention and more focus on
what matters to pregnant women and their families.”
“The death of a woman from complications during pregnancy and childbirth
is one of the world’s oldest and most preventable global health
tragedies, said Guilherme Leser, Executive Director of Policy &
Communications for Merck. “Merck for Mothers is proud to support the
Parto Adequado program that will help increase vaginal deliveries for
low-risk mothers. We believe one of the best ways we can improve health
outcomes for mothers in Brazil is by partnering with visionary
institutions such as IHI and Einstein.”
This week in São Paulo, IHI and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein are
hosting the 3rd
Latin American Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare (August
28-30, 2017), the largest conference in Latin America focused on these
important topics. During the conference, the Programa Parto Adequado
participating hospitals and funding organizations will host a Parto
Adequado Lounge open to all Latin American Forum attendees. In addition
to offering a space for an “all teach, all learn” exchange on the topic
of improving vaginal births and reducing medically unnecessary
C-sections, the lounge will display data on the work to date, program
updates, and information on the methodology for Phase II.
IHI is working with health sector stakeholders in Latin America, from
students to senior leaders, to generate actions that lead to tangible
improvements in safety and quality to address existing health and health
care gaps. For more on IHI’s work in Latin America, visit ihi.org/latinamerica
or contact latinamerica@ihi.org.
* This program is supported by funding from Merck, through Merck for
Mothers, the company’s 10-year, $500 million initiative to help
create a world where no woman dies giving life. Merck for Mothers is
an initiative of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.
About Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein
(SBIBAE)
The SBIBAE operates in three integrated and equally
important fronts: health care, social responsibility and the generation
and dissemination of knowledge. The activities of health care are
concentrated in the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and in the area
of ambulatorial and diagnostic medicine, that contribute to the
sustainability of social responsibility, teaching and research. The
Instituto Israelita de Responsabilidade Social Albert Einstein (IIRS)
works in its own programs or in conjunction with public health system to
help meet the health care needs, or technological skills of the
community. The research and education activities are housed in the
Instituto Israelita de Ensino e Pesquisa (IIEP) and confer innovation to
other areas of SBIBAE.
About the Institute for Healthcare Improvement
IHI is a
leader in health and health care improvement worldwide. For more than 25
years, IHI has partnered with visionaries, leaders, and front-line
practitioners around the globe to spark bold, inventive ways to improve
the health of individuals and populations. Recognized as an innovator,
convener, trustworthy partner, and driver of results, IHI is the first
place to turn for expertise, help, and encouragement for anyone,
anywhere who wants to change health and health care profoundly for the
better. Learn more at ihi.org.