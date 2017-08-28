Synlogic Completes Merger With Mirna

- Synlogic Commences Trading on NASDAQ Capital Market under Ticker
Symbol “SYBX”
- Combined Company has Approximately $100 Million in Cash and Cash
Equivalents Following Transaction Close
- Company Strengthens Board of Directors with addition of Michael
Powell, Ph.D., and Richard Shea
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synlogic, Inc. and Mirna Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that the
proposed merger of the two companies has closed following the approval
of Mirna’s stockholders received on August 24, 2017. The merged company
will operate as Synlogic, Inc. and will focus on advancing Synlogic’s
platform for development of Synthetic Biotic™ medicines, which are
designed using synthetic biology to genetically reprogram probiotic
bacteria to treat metabolic and inflammatory diseases and cancer.
Synlogic will commence trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market today,
August 28, 2017, under the ticker symbol “SYBX”.
“The close of this merger, in combination with our recent financing,
provides Synlogic with significant resources to move forward as a public
company and realize our goal of developing a new class of living
medicines that have the unique potential to compensate for dysfunctional
pathways in serious diseases,” said Jose Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos, Ph.D.,
Synlogic’s president and chief executive officer. “Earlier this year we
initiated the first human clinical trial of our lead Synthetic Biotic
investigational medicine for hyperammonemia, and in the first half of
2018 we expect to initiate clinical trials of a second Synthetic Biotic
medicine candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU). Our solid
financial position enables us to continue to execute on advancing our
novel development programs through the clinic to demonstrate the
therapeutic potential of our Synthetic Biotic platform.”
The combined company’s cash and cash equivalents, as of immediately
following the closing of the merger, is approximately $100 million. This
includes proceeds from a Series C financing that closed immediately
prior to the signing of the merger agreement in which Synlogic raised
approximately $42 million from leading biotechnology investors,
including Aju IB Investment, Ally Bridge Group, Arctic Aurora
LifeScience, CLI Ventures, Perceptive Advisors, Rock Springs Capital,
and other undisclosed new investors. Existing investors, Atlas Venture,
Deerfield, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and OrbiMed also
participated in the financing. As a result of the closing of the merger,
Synlogic stockholders and option holders own, or have rights to acquire,
approximately 82 percent of the combined company, and former Mirna
stockholders own approximately 18 percent of the combined company.
Appointment of New Members to Synlogic’s Board of Directors
The company also announced today that Michael Powell, Ph.D., and Richard
Shea will join the Synlogic Board of Directors.
“We are delighted to welcome Mike and Rick to Synlogic’s Board,” said
Dr. Gutiérrez-Ramos. “Both bring a wealth of both operational and public
company board experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology
industries that will be invaluable as we advance our novel platform of
Synthetic Biotic medicines through clinical studies.”
Dr. Powell, who has been a General Partner of Sofinnova Ventures since
1997, served as the Chairman of the Mirna board of directors. Before
joining Sofinnova, he was Group Leader of Drug Delivery at Genentech
where his focus was developing new formulations for protein and peptide
therapeutics. In 1987, he was part of the founding team of Cytel,
serving as Director of Product Development, and before that was a
scientist and project team leader at Syntex Research (Roche).
Dr. Powell received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University
of Toronto and completed post-doctoral work in bioorganic chemistry at
the University of California, where he was subsequently a faculty
member. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Washington
University in St. Louis and as an adjunct professor of pharmaceutical
chemistry at the University of Kansas. Dr. Powell will serve as Chairman
of Synlogic’s nominating and corporate governance committee and as a
member of the audit committee.
Mr. Shea currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and previously served as a member of its
board of directors from January 2014 to February 2017. Prior to joining
Syndax, he served in several key roles in publicly traded companies.
This includes Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Chief Operating Officer and Chief
Financial Officer of Variagenics Inc., a pharmacogenomics company. He
was Vice President of Finance of Genetics Institute, Inc., which was
acquired by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Shea received an A.B. from
Princeton University and an M.B.A. from the Public Management Program at
Boston University. Mr. Shea will serve as Chairman of Synlogic’s audit
committee.
About Synlogic’s Lead Programs
In June 2017, Synlogic initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy
volunteers to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SYNB1020, which is
being developed for the potential treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders
(UCD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE), both diseases where patients
experience elevated ammonia levels that can have life-threatening
consequences. Following potential success in the Phase 1 trial, the
company plans to initiate additional clinical trials in patients by
mid-2018.
Synlogic’s second development candidate, SYNB1618, is being developed
for the treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU), which is caused by defective
metabolism of the amino acid phenylalanine. The company’s goal is to
initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of SYNB1618 in the first half of 2018.
About Synthetic Biotic™ Medicines:
Synlogic’s innovative new class of Synthetic Biotic medicines leverages
the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically reengineer
probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or
damaged due to disease. The company’s two lead programs target diseases
known as inborn errors of metabolism. Patients with these rare metabolic
diseases are born with a faulty gene, which inhibits the body’s ability
to break down commonly occurring by-products of digestion that then
accumulate to toxic levels with serious health consequences. Delivered
orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to act from the gut to
compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic
effect, clearing toxic metabolites associated with specific metabolic
diseases. Synthetic Biotic medicines have the potential to significantly
improve the quality of life for affected patients.
About Synlogic™
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living
treatments, Synthetic medicines, based on its proprietary drug
development platform. Synlogic’s initial pipeline includes Synthetic
Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as
Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition, the
company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create
Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases,
including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer.
Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based
treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information,
please visit www.synlogictx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve
substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor
provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this
press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial
position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and
objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition,
when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,”
“should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,”
“plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they
relate to Mirna, Synlogic or the management of either company, before or
after the aforementioned merger, may identify forward-looking
statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not
limited to, statements relating to expectations regarding the
capitalization, resources and ownership structure of Synlogic; the
approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics
using synthetic biology; the adequacy of Synlogic’s capital to support
its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and
complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Synlogic;
the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of
Synlogic’s product candidates and Synlogic’s executive and board
structure. Actual results could differ materially from those contained
in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors,
including, without limitation: unexpected costs, charges or expenses
resulting from the transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes
to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion
of the transaction; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic
developments. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause
actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as
exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are
included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in
Synlogic’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-218885) and
Synlogic’s periodic reports filed with the SEC. Except as required by
applicable law, Mirna and Synlogic undertake no obligation to revise or
update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.