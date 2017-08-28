CBT Pharma Appoints Nationally Recognized Leaders In Oncology To Newly Established Scientific Advisory Board

PLEASANTON, Calif.,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBT Pharmaceuticals (CBT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing innovative oncology therapeutics harnessing the immune system
and targeting specific molecular pathways to tame cancer, today
announced the appointments of Robert A. Figlin, M.D., FACP and Frank
McCormick, Ph.D., FRS, DSc. to its newly established Scientific Advisory
Board (SAB).
“Their guidance on our scientific vision will
be invaluable as we advance our novel, oncology small molecule and
immune-oncology programs toward clinical validation. We look forward to
many exciting developments and contributions resulting from their
guidance.”
With Dr. Figlin’s extensive background in developing novel anticancer
drugs and Dr. McCormick’s experience and success in drug approvals, CBT
gains tremendous guidance and insights in developing successful oncology
therapeutics.
“We are honored to have Dr. Figlin and Dr. McCormick serve on CBT’s
Scientific Advisory Board, both of which are highly-respected clinical
scientists with international reputations for translating their research
into therapeutic solutions for patients," said Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D.,
President and CEO of CBT. "Their guidance on our scientific vision will
be invaluable as we advance our novel, oncology small molecule and
immune-oncology programs toward clinical validation. We look forward to
many exciting developments and contributions resulting from their
guidance."
Robert A. Figlin, M.D., FACP, is the Steven Spielberg Family
Chair in Hematology Oncology, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical
Sciences, Director of the Division of Hematology and Oncology, at
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Figlin received his
medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania. He completed
his residency in internal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a
fellowship in hematology/oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine
at University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA).
Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Figlin was the Arthur and Rosalie
Kaplan Endowed Chair of the Department of Medical Oncology and
Therapeutics Research at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Prior to that, Dr. Figlin served as the Henry Alvin and Carrie L.
Meinhardt Endowed Chair in Urologic Oncology and Professor of Medicine
and Urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
Dr. Figlin serves as Editor for Kidney Cancer Journal, and his studies
have appeared in top-tier journals. He has authored over 350 peer
reviewed articles, more than 70 book chapters, and has published as
editor multiple books in kidney cancer. He is the Editor of the recently
released book by Springer Science entitled, Renal Cell Carcinoma:
Translational Biology, Personalized Medicine, and Novel Therapeutic
Targets.
Frank McCormick, Ph.D., FRS, DSc, is a professor of the Helen
Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of
California in San Francisco (UCSF) and currently holds the David A. Wood
Chair of Tumor Biology and Cancer Research at UCSF. Dr. McCormick
received his B.Sc. at the University of Birmingham, England and Ph.D.
from the University of Cambridge, England. He completed postdoctoral
fellowships at both SUNY at Stony Brook and The Imperial Cancer Research
Fund, London.
Previously, Dr. McCormick has led research at Cetus and Chiron
Corporation as the Vice President of Research. In 1992, he founded Onyx
Pharmaceuticals, a company developing new cancer therapies, and served
as Chief Scientific Officer. At Onyx Pharmaceuticals, he initiated and
led drug discovery efforts that led to the approval of Sorafenib for
renal cell cancer and liver cancer as well as the approval of ONYX-015
in China for treatment of nasopharyngeal cancer. He has authored over
285 scientific publications and holds 20 issued patents.
Dr. McCormick has also served as President for the American Association
of Cancer Research (AACR). More recently, he has taken a leadership role
at the Frederick National Lab from Cancer Research. There he oversees an
NCI supported national effort to develop therapies against RAS-driven
cancers.
About CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CBT Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
innovative oncology therapeutics harnessing the immune system and
targeting specific molecular pathways to tame cancer. The company is
advancing a pipeline of four development-stage assets. CBT-101, is an
oral c-MET inhibitor targeting the epithelial to mesenchymal transition
(EMT) pathway and CBT-102, an oral multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that
targets uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. In addition, CBT has two
novel humanized monoclonal antibodies - CBT-501, targeting the
Programmable Death-1 (PD-1) membrane receptor of immune cells, as well
as Programmable Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1) (CBT-502) that restores the
body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. CBT is seeking
partners for combination therapies with its PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies.
The company was founded in 2016 with headquarters in California. www.cbtpharma.com