Dow AgroSciences LLC (DOW) And TeselaGen Biotechnology Expanding Advanced Biodesign Platform For Ag

INDIANAPOLIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative use of molecular design technology is essential for
discovering and developing new agricultural products at a faster pace.
Today, TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc., and Dow AgroSciences, LLC, a wholly
owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), announced they
have entered a new phase in their collaboration to produce a
state-of-the-art biological design automation platform that can speed
discovery work. The companies began collaborating in 2016.
The current collaboration yielded significant results with a new design
platform, which has helped scientists increase the flow of potential
discovery leads tenfold. The new phase of the collaboration builds on
this order of magnitude increase in research productivity and extends
the platform with a powerful software module for industrial-scale
cloning. In building a flexible modular platform and not a custom
solution, the companies are rigorous about building software modules
that adhere to a strict design-build-test methodology with a strong
emphasis on repeatability and architecture suitable for machine learning.
“Implementing a secure computational environment to design and create
molecular biology research information will accelerate our scientists’
efforts to find new crop protection and seed products for farmers around
the world,” said Otto Folkerts, Ph.D., Research Fellow, Dow AgroSciences.
“TeselaGen is building a platform that automates and optimizes protocol
generation and information flow for biomanufacturing. Our hypothesis is
that biotechnology is essentially an information technology. Improving
the flow, handling and interpretation of information is a tremendous
accelerant for biotech product development,” said Dr. Michael Fero,
Chief Executive Officer, TeselaGen.
Terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.
About Dow AgroSciences
Dow AgroSciences discovers, develops, and brings to market crop
protection and plant biotechnology solutions for the growing world.
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, Dow AgroSciences is a wholly owned
subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company and had annual global sales of
$6.2 billion in 2016. Learn more at www.dowagro.com.
About TeselaGen
TeselaGen builds secure enterprise quality software platforms for
designing, building and precision editing DNA, enabling the development
of vaccines, biologic medicines, and sustainably sourced chemicals.
TeselaGen is privately held and is based in the software hub of San
Francisco, CA. The company has received early recognition in the form of
four US National Science Foundation funding awards, a US Department of
Energy funding award and a Bio-IT World Best Practices Award. TeselaGen
uses its proprietary Synthetic Evolution® technology for efficient rapid
