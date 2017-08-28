EarlySense Taps First CMO

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, today announced that Dr. Michael A. DeVita has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. DeVita brings with him more than 30 years of medical experience as an intensivist, and is renowned as a leading innovator of rapid response systems.

The appointment underscores EarlySense's ongoing commitment to enhancing patient safety and reducing patient risk across the continuum of care.

"Continuous monitoring serves an important need in non-acute care settings, helping health teams identify potential patient risks early to protect against deterioration, falls and other dangers," said Dr. DeVita. "I am excited to join EarlySense in its mission to bring continuous monitoring to more global healthcare facilities, and to support healthcare teams and patients with the most advanced and easy-to-use monitoring tools in the market. I believe there is an obligation for healthcare institutions to be continuously vigilant for unexpected patient deteriorations, and only continuous monitoring has the ability to do that."

Dr. DeVita is currently the Medical Director of Critical Care Medicine at Harlem Hospital in New York City. He is responsible for the hospital's medical crisis response system, working to prevent hospital deaths through crisis intervention and post hoc analysis/process redesign. Dr. DeVita is well published with more than 100 papers published in peer-reviewed journals in the fields of critical care medicine, rapid response, resuscitation and ethics. He is also the lead editor of the groundbreaking 'Textbook of Rapid Response Systems,' now in its second edition.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. DeVita as our Chief Medical Officer. "EarlySense has emerged as the market leader for contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, and Dr. DeVita's knowledge and expertise will help support our medical innovation as we continue on our upward growth path," added Avner Halperin, Co-founder and CEO of EarlySense.

As we expand our user sites, which are expected to more than double in 2017 we continue to invest in new research and product initiatives, we believe that Dr. DeVita will contribute significantly to this effort," said Tim O'Malley, President of EarlySense Inc.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's integrated sensor utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense® Live is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense's medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices.



EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Waltham, MA.

For more information, visitwww.earlysense.com.

