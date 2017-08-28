Resonetics, LLC Acquires Aduro Laser, Adds Disruptive Manufacturing Capability For Laser Cut Tubing

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today its acquisition of Aduro Laser, an emerging leader in laser processing of tubular components for the medical device industry.

In just four years, Aduro has established an innovative business model and proprietary technology to shorten lead times dramatically, enabling customers to iterate rapidly and reduce time to market. With a relentless focus on efficiency and eliminating waste, the company also offers incredible value and makes broader adoption of interrupted spiral cut tubing economically viable. Resonetics will market the service as PRIME Laser Cut Tubing, a best-in-class solution for quick turn and high volume laser cut tubing used extensively in catheter delivery systems, Nitinol implants and single use instruments.

"We are very excited to partner with Grayson Beck and Demian Backs, who have created raving fans with Aduro's disruptive business model," said Tom Burns, Resonetics CEO. "We share a similar culture with an emphasis on innovation, speed and customer satisfaction. PRIME Laser Cut tubing is already being adopted by leading companies in structural heart, peripheral vascular and minimally invasive surgery markets. Resonetics will expand capacity with a new facility, additional equipment and more engineering resources to keep lead times the best in the industry".

"After more than 45 years of laser manufacturing and machine building experience, Demian and I knew we wanted to create something different," added Grayson Beck, Co-founder and CEO of Aduro Laser. We created a synchronized, real-time, paperless manufacturing data-system that manages large amounts of digital information, streamlining the manufacturing process and enabling the fundamental integration of artificial intelligence. Joining forces with Resonetics provides additional resources and synergies to provide solutions to our customers on a larger scale".

With the acquisition, Aduro will change its name to Resonetics with Grayson and Demian assuming key leadership roles in the combined company.

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in laser micro manufacturing. Resonetics has a passion for deploying lasers to solve complex manufacturing challenges for the medical device and diagnostics industry and has invested heavily in leading edge technology and developing laser experts. Resonetics designs and builds its own laser workstations and has more than 80 laser workstations in-house, covering a wide spectrum of laser types and wavelengths, including the latest femtosecond and picosecond technologies. Combining state-of-the-art laser systems with a large and innovative technical team allows Resonetics to partner with customers and provide winning solutions that meet all technical, quality and economic requirements.

