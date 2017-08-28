|
How A Potential Drug And A Possible M&A Could Drive Exelixis (EXEL) Even Higher
8/28/2017 7:17:46 AM
What were you doing on Friday, Jan. 2, 2015? It's OK if you don't remember. I certainly can't.
But there were some investors who did something on that date who probably recall it with a smile. Anyone who bought shares of Exelixis at the beginning of 2015 and held on to the stock are now sitting on a return of 1,560%. A $10,000 investment in the biotech less than three years ago would now be worth $166,000.
