Elon Musk's Biotech Quietly Nabs $27 Million to Stick Machines Into People's Brains



8/28/2017 7:09:29 AM

Elon Musk, when not working on electric cars, space travel, and creative accounting, is plotting to stick machines in people’s brains. And now he’s got $27 million to do so.

Musk’s Neuralink raised a Series A from 12 investors, according to an SEC filing. The company aims to raise about $73 million more to build what Musk calls a “neural lace.” The idea is to implant a latticework of tiny electrodes into people’s brains, conceivably treating disease and, eventually, turning people into cyborgs with augmented intelligence. Musk has said a usable form of the technology is "four or five years away."

Read at STAT
Read at News Release


STAT
News Release
  		 

