|
Elon Musk's Biotech Quietly Nabs $27 Million to Stick Machines Into People's Brains
8/28/2017 7:09:29 AM
Elon Musk, when not working on electric cars, space travel, and creative accounting, is plotting to stick machines in people’s brains. And now he’s got $27 million to do so.
Musk’s Neuralink raised a Series A from 12 investors, according to an SEC filing. The company aims to raise about $73 million more to build what Musk calls a “neural lace.” The idea is to implant a latticework of tiny electrodes into people’s brains, conceivably treating disease and, eventually, turning people into cyborgs with augmented intelligence. Musk has said a usable form of the technology is "four or five years away."
comments powered by