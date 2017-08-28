Adam Equipment Introduces New ABL Semi-Micro Balances

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Equipment, a leading manufacturer of scales and balances for professionals worldwide, announces the availability of its new ABL series of semi-micro balances in the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, and Latin America.

ABL semi-micro balances meet the exacting standards of accuracy and precision for high-tech labs. These five-place dual-range balances have capacities up to 220g and readability to 0.01mg, making them ideal for advanced, complex applications.

Available in two models, the ABL features a streamlined design and 80mm round pan:

ABL 125 has capacities of 42g / 120g and readabilities of 0.01mg / 0.1mg.

ABL 225 has capacities of 82g / 220g and readabilities of 0.01mg / 0.1mg.

Repetitive sample weighing becomes less cumbersome with ABL's simple operation. Results are clearly visible on the large, backlit graphic display and can be saved via the RS-232 interface. A built-in database stores up to 99 formulas, including 20 ingredients or steps for each formula.

The ABL is well-suited for use in product testing and quality assurance labs that need to meet stringent standards. ABL provides GLP-compliant printouts with date and time for traceability. For consistent results and exceptional precision, ABL offers selectable digital filtering to minimise the effects of vibrations or other disturbances.

Both internal calibration and external calibration are standard on both models, allowing for verification and adjustment of the balance. ABL balances also offer internal automatic calibration, which the balance user can set to be performed at predetermined times or to compensate for ambient temperature fluctuations. A technical calibration capability allows the balance's internal weight to be fine-tuned, ensuring proper functioning.

With below-balance weighing capability, ABL can perform density determination and specific gravity measurement. Other applications include weighing, parts counting, percentage weighing, checkweighing, dynamic / animal weighing, display hold, accumulation of weight, and formulation.

To learn more about ABL, visit https://www.adamequipment.co.uk/abl-semi-micro-analytical-balances.

About Adam Equipment

For 45 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide in the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, animal/veterinary and jewellery markets. Adam is committed to offering an extensive selection of weighing equipment with best-in-class value. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has strategically established offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia, China and Germany to provide product support and speedy delivery to distributors. For more information about the company and its products, go to www.adamequipment.com.

