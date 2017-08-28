|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s New Xarelto Data Could Bring in $1.5 Billion in the U.S. Alone
8/28/2017 6:37:41 AM
New data could lead doctors to use Johnson & Johnson and Bayer's blood thinner Xarelto to prevent heart attacks in some patients, leading to a significant sales boost. In a note to investors earlier this month, Credit Suisse analyst Divan Vamil predicted that a successful result could increase sales of the drug by $1.5 billion in the U.S. alone.
Well, the results are a success, although they come with the same trade-off as any use of a blood thinner: more bleeding.
