80.5
Tiny Biotech Startup
Likarda
Outgrows Space, Moves Into
Marion Labs'
Old Haunts
8/28/2017 6:32:05 AM
A growing Kansas City biotech laboratory will move into a former Marion Laboratories space in October. Likarda LLC creates three-dimensional cell clusters, or tiny organs, that can be used for transplants.
The company operates out of the Bioscience and Technology Business Center on the University of Kansas Medical Center campus. Likarda's new laboratory in south Kansas City will offer twice as much space, giving the startup room to scale its operations.
Read at
Kansas City Business Journal
