Booming GW Pharma (GWPH) Eyes Expansion Over the Next Year
8/28/2017 6:23:00 AM
British cannabis-derived medicines company GW Pharma is planning to gear up its plant growing and processing operations in the UK over the next year.
The firm, which switched a listing on London’s junior market Aim for New York’s Nasdaq last year, where it has a market value of $2.6bn (£2bn), is committing to expanding in the UK.
It grows several tons of specially-modified cannabis plants a year – which have had the chemicals that result in a high genetically edited out – in British Sugar’s 44-acre greenhouse in Norfolk. I
