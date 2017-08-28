NeoLife Release: A New Breakthrough In Supporting Glucose Balance

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoLife International, a name synonymous with superior quality nutrition for nearly 60 years, has just announced a new product: Glucose Balance. NeoLife Glucose Balance is a safe, broad spectrum, holistic approach to glucose balance.*

Since 1958, NeoLife has been committed to educating consumers about maintaining good health while providing the most advanced, clinically proven, food supplements to help fill the nutrition gaps in the modern-day diet. Over the decades, NeoLife's Scientific Advisory Board has become increasingly concerned about the growing global epidemic of chronic diseases. Poor lifestyle choices such as of over-ingestion of calorie-rich highly processed foods and/or beverages loaded with sugar as well as not being physically active are often to blame. At these times our natural regulatory processes may be overwhelmed resulting in weight gain and high blood glucose levels. In contrast, healthy blood glucose management promotes steady energy levels and minimizes fat storage.

The Good News

The American Diabetes Association, after reviewing intervention studies, have reported that people with moderately high blood glucose levels who take part in a structured lifestyle change program can cut their risk of developing extremely high blood glucose levels by as much as 58% 1,2,3. That's more than half!

Through the years NeoLife has directed tremendous efforts and invested enormous resources to the development of leading-edge nutritional products and to the promotion of healthier lifestyles.

The latest result? NeoLife Glucose Balance - a safe, broad spectrum, holistic approach to glucose balance. NeoLife's exclusive formula combines ancient wisdom drawn from Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese herbal medicine, backed by leading-edge modern clinical science.*

NeoLife Glucose Balance uses a Proprietary Ayurvedic Botanical Blend of the well-known spice Cinnamon known to support healthy blood glucose levels, combined with Turmeric and Curcumin-known to support normal inflammatory balance.* These are combined with the supporting nutrients GTF Chromium and Alpha-Lipoic Acid. Overall, this combination will deliver broad spectrum support to maintain normal, healthy blood glucose levels.*

Safe, Holistic Support

NeoLife's Glucose Balance is a result of our continued commitment to providing high-quality nutritional products offering, safe, broad-spectrum, total-body support for glucose management. This exclusive formula uses state-of-the-art science, ingredient technologies and sourcing expertise to combine whole food ingredients shown to support healthy glucose balance.

NeoLife Glucose Balance is 100% vegan with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives added. This product is formulated to be taken with your two largest meals of the day.

A Full-Range of Support

NeoLife also offers products featuring its exclusive Glycemic Response Control Technology, including NeoLifeShake and NeoLifeBar. This is a result of the company's understanding of the great importance of supporting normal blood sugar levels. NeoLife Glucose Balance complements these products and represents a powerful scientific breakthrough.

Value for Money

For those who want to be a customer, NeoLife offers a Club Member program. Joining is free, simple and gives valued customers the ability to shop at a special 15-25% discount off of suggested retail price, as well as access to nutritional education, free product when you refer friends, weight loss, and fitness challenges, and fun events around the country.

Nutrition Startup

And for any entrepreneurs out there who have a passion for sharing good health, NeoLife is also redefining the world of startups. Put simply, it's like a tech start-up, but with nutrition. There are low barriers to entry because NeoLife provides the infrastructure that any successful business needs, as well as consumable products, and a compensation plan. So instead of having to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to get started, it makes entrepreneurship accessible to everyone. You can own your own NeoLife business and it can be passed down as an income generating asset to future generations. **

For more information visit neolife.com or call 800.432.5842.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**Please see the Statement of Average Earnings at neolife.com

References

American Diabetes Association. Prediabetes: Strategies for Effective Screening, Intervention and Follow-up. Retrieved from https://professional.diabetes.org/slidelibrary/prediabetes-strategies-effective-screening-intervention-and-follow. Accessed 08/14/2017. Tuomilehto et al. Prevention of type 2 diabetes mellitus by changes in lifestyle among subjects with impaired glucose tolerance. N Engl J Med.2001;344:134350. The Diabetes Prevention Program Research Group. Reduction in the incidence of type 2 diabetes with lifestyle modifications or metformin. N Engl J Med. 2002;346:393403.

